2 men in Big Horn County die of COVID-19; county death total reaches 11

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Big Horn County announced Sunday that two more people in the county have died of COVID-19.

The people who died were described as men. One was in his 40s and the other in his 70s.

Both had been hospitalized before they died, according to a press release published on the Big Horn County website.

"The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition offers our deepest sympathies to their families, friends, and the entire community of Big Horn County," the press release says.

Big Horn County has now had 11 people die as a result of COVID-19, with six of those deaths coming since the middle of last week when four people died over a 24-hour period ending Thursday evening.

"The four deaths were very shocking," County public information officer Rhonda Johnson said Friday.