2 men in Big Horn County die of COVID-19; county death total reaches 11

Big Horn County announced Sunday that two more people in the county have died of COVID-19.
The people who died were described as men. One was in his 40s and the other in his 70s.
Both had been hospitalized before they died, according to a press release published on the Big Horn County website.
"The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition offers our deepest sympathies to their families, friends, and the entire community of Big Horn County," the press release says.
Big Horn County has now had 11 people die as a result of COVID-19, with six of those deaths coming since the middle of last week when four people died over a 24-hour period ending Thursday evening.
"The four deaths were very shocking," County public information officer Rhonda Johnson said Friday.
The recent deaths had yet to be added to the state's case tracking website early Monday morning, which still lists Big Horn County with nine total deaths. As of Sunday the state website listed 222 confirmed active cases for Big Horn County.
Neighboring Yellowstone County has had 26 people die of COVID-19, with all but four of those deaths coming since July 6. Yellowstone County as of Sunday had 599 confirmed active COVID-19 cases.
Combined, the two counties account for 37 of the state's 63 COVID-19 deaths and 821 of the 1,666 active COVID-19 cases in the state.
Yellowstone and Big Horn counties have the two highest active case totals and death totals in the state.
An outbreak of COVID-19 was reported late last week among the inmate population at the Big Horn County jail.
