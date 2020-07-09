2 Montana health department employees test positive for COVID-19 in Billings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two employees at two Billings offices run by the Department of Public Health and Human Services have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a DPHHS spokesperson.

An employee within the Child & Family Services Division office in Billings tested positive for the virus in the first week of July, while an employee within the Yellowstone County Office of Public Assistance in Billings tested positive Tuesday, according to DPHHS spokesman Jon Ebelt in an email.

Both are in a 14-day home isolation and contact tracing is being conducted to identify close contacts by RiverStone Health. The workers are cooperating and have provided a list of close contacts who will be notified and asked to quarantine.

The OPA worker did not have contact with the public, and all co-workers who may have been exposed have been notified. Co-workers who may have had a higher risk of exposure will be notified by public health officials. CFSD staff were also notified of the positive case, as well as those who had a higher risk of exposure.