2 Montana health department employees test positive for COVID-19 in Billings

Two employees at two Billings offices run by the Department of Public Health and Human Services have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a DPHHS spokesperson.
An employee within the Child & Family Services Division office in Billings tested positive for the virus in the first week of July, while an employee within the Yellowstone County Office of Public Assistance in Billings tested positive Tuesday, according to DPHHS spokesman Jon Ebelt in an email.
Both are in a 14-day home isolation and contact tracing is being conducted to identify close contacts by RiverStone Health. The workers are cooperating and have provided a list of close contacts who will be notified and asked to quarantine.
The OPA worker did not have contact with the public, and all co-workers who may have been exposed have been notified. Co-workers who may have had a higher risk of exposure will be notified by public health officials. CFSD staff were also notified of the positive case, as well as those who had a higher risk of exposure.
Yellowstone County reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing its current number of active cases to 235. An outbreak at a Billings care home has resulted in 21 employees and 45 residents testing positive with the virus. The state reported its highest daily increase of cases Thursday since the start of the pandemic, with 96 new cases.
DPHHS announced plans in mid-March to temporarily close selected state offices to the public, like the Billings CFSD and OPA offices, and required that staff work remotely in response to COVID-19.
Employees continue to work in the offices for essential activities, Ebelt said.
Once the CFSD office was notified of the positive case, the office was closed and the building and vehicles were sanitized. The office was recently reopened to essential staff and operations, like visitation.
OPA offices have been closed since the announcement in March, however workers continue to staff the Public Assistance Helpline and process Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance For Needy Families applications in the office, Ebelt said.
Individual offices within OPA have been socially distanced and Plexiglass has been installed as masked employees serve clients who do not have any other means to access services. Staff conduct a self-health check each day for symptoms, Ebelt said. DPHHS has also been working with RiverStone Health in its next steps for testing employees.
A limited number of staff work in the Billings CFSD office for essential activities like family visitation. Shifts are staggered to limit the number of workers in the office, and employees are required to do a self-health assessment each day.
CFSD continues to investigate reports of child abuse and neglect amid the pandemic, Ebelt said. Staff deliver services and respond to the needs of children and families. In the past week, CFSD has had around 1,000 face-to-face meetings with families statewide.
Safety protocols have been implemented in CFSD offices during family visitations and the placement of children with foster parents or kin.
CFSD staff ask birth and foster parents a list of health screening questions the day before and the day of the visit for in-person visitation.
If family members report symptoms, face-to-face visits are rescheduled two weeks later. Virtual video platforms are also used for meetings. If no symptoms have been reported and visitation is scheduled, everyone involved must wear face masks, Ebelt said.
Visitation occurs outside when possible, and all parties practice hand hygiene. Visitation is also staggered to reduce the number of people in the building at a time, and frequently touched surfaces are also sanitized between meetings.
If children need to be taken to visitation meetings and cannot be driven by a parent, staff wear masks and the cars are cleaned after each transport.
