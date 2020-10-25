2 Montana tow truck operators die in interstate crash Sunday morning

Two Montana tow truck operators on foot dealing with a car crash on Interstate 90 were killed Sunday morning when they were both hit by a pickup truck attempting to avoid colliding with a semi that had slowed down, according to a crash narrative from the Montana Highway Patrol.

Both tow truck operators who were killed were from Montana. One was described as a man from Billings in his late 30s. Another was a man from Reed Point in his 20s.

Road conditions at the time of the fatal crash were described as icy. The crash was first reported at about 6:18 a.m. on I-90 eastbound near mile marker 413 between Columbus and Park City.

The highway patrol crash narrative describes how a semi driven by a 57-year-old man from Minnesota came around a corner and began to slow for the crash ahead. An 18-year-old from Utah driving a pickup truck and hauling a travel trailer appears to have not seen the semi's brake lights, and attempted to go around the semi to avoid colliding with it, according to the MHP crash narrative.

The driver of the pickup truck moved into the passing lane where the tow truck operators were on foot recovering a vehicle, and struck the men, according to MHP.