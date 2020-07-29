2 more COVID-19 deaths, 40 new cases, reported in Yellowstone County says state

The state's COVID-19 case tracking website was updated Wednesday morning to show another two deaths in Yellowstone County, bringing the local death total to 25 people.
RiverStone Health confirmed the "COVID-19 related deaths" of two Yellowstone County residents in a press release issued just after noon Wednesday.
One of the people who died was a man in his 70s who died at home last Friday, July 24.
The other person who died was also a man in his 70s. He died at home Tuesday.
The state also added 201 new cases from 3,947 tests Wednesday morning. Yellowstone County and Big Horn County, which added 40 and 45 cases, account for 42% of the new cases. The state set a record for new cases added in a single day last Saturday, when testing confirmed 224 new cases. Before that, the largest increase was of 145 new cases on July 15.
Yellowstone County has now reported 21 deaths since July 6. Of those deaths 16 have been residents of local senior care facilities, including 15 who were residents of Canyon Creek Memory Care.
The county had its first person in their 40s die of COVID-19 on Sunday. The man died at home. His death was announced publicly Tuesday morning.
Tuesday morning, Yellowstone County had 41 people hospitalized of 61 active hospitalizations in the state. Statewide active hospitalizations dropped to 59 Wednesday morning.
RiverStone Health has said that just because someone is hospitalized in Yellowstone County that does not mean they are from the county.
The 40 new COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County leave the county with 537 active cases out of the 1,410 statewide, which is 38% of the active cases in Montana.
The county has had 950 cases overall out of the 3,676 that have been confirmed in Montana since March.
Neighboring Big Horn County, which has the second-most COVID-19 cases in the state, added another 45 new cases, bringing its total to 159 active cases and 271 overall. Big Horn County makes up about 11% of the active cases in the state.
Yellowstone and Big Horn counties now account for 49% of the active COVID-19 cases in Montana.
Other counties that added new cases Wednesday morning include Missoula with 18 (79 active), Lake with 14 (52 active), Flathead with 12 (90 active), Gallatin with 11 (135 active), Lewis and Clark with nine (48 active), Cascade with seven (71 active), Madison with six (16 active), Beaverhead with five (18 active), Custer with five (12 active), Deer Lodge with four (14 active), Lincoln with four (20 active), Dawson with three (and, according to the state website, two active), Hill with three (27 active), Roosevelt with three (six active), Silver Bow with three (29 active), Park with two (10 active), Carbon with one (six active), Daniels with one (two active), Jefferson with one (nine active), Jefferson with one (nine active), Musselshell with one (one active), Powell with one (one active) and Richland with one (nine active).
The Powell County case is the county's first confirmed COVID-19 case.
New cases in Yellowstone County include a male younger than 9, a female younger than 9, a male between the ages of 10 and 19, 10 men in their 20s, six women in their 20s, six women in their 30s, three men in their 30s, two women in their 40s, two men in their 40s, three women in their 50s, four men in their 70s and a woman in her 70s.
The Yellowstone County Unified Health Command operates an online COVID-19 dashboard showing the status of various public health categories and functions related to COVID-19. The dashboard uses three different colors to indicate status. Green means operating at expected/normal capacity. Yellow means "Needs beginning to outpace capacity" and red means "stressed operations/critical concerns."
One category on the dashboard showed improvement from Sunday to Tuesday, the last two days it was updated. Case investigation went from red on Sunday to yellow on Tuesday.
Last week the county temporarily shut down its immunization clinic so that staff could help with a backlog of more than 130 COVID-19 case investigations.
Barbara Schneeman, a spokesperson for RiverStone Health said Wednesday afternoon that the county has made progress in hiring "a number of part-time contact tracers in the last couple weeks."
"In addition, we’ve been able to work with the state to bring on 21 nursing students to help us on a part-time basis," Schneeman said. "We still have a need for more assistance."
The dashboard statuses, last updated Tuesday, are as follows:
- Health Department Capacity, defined as having sufficient staff for COVID-19 monitoring and follow-up, was in yellow status.
- Case Investigation, defined as the ability to manage investigations and contact tracing for all COVID-19 positive results, was in yellow status.
- Testing Capacity, defined as staff and supplies to screen and test all individuals recommended for COVID-19 testing, was in yellow status.
- Health care System Capacity, defined as sufficient hospital staff, beds, and equipment to treat patients with COVID-19 and all other patients safely, was in yellow status.
- Disease Surveillance, defined as monitoring emergency department visits for respiratory symptoms, was in green status.
- Regional impact, defined as active COVID-19 cases in UHC's regional service area including surrounding counties, Wyoming, North and South Dakota, was in green status.
