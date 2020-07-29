2 more COVID-19 deaths, 40 new cases, reported in Yellowstone County says state

RiverStone Health has said that just because someone is hospitalized in Yellowstone County that does not mean they are from the county.

The 40 new COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County leave the county with 537 active cases out of the 1,410 statewide, which is 38% of the active cases in Montana.

The county has had 950 cases overall out of the 3,676 that have been confirmed in Montana since March.

Neighboring Big Horn County, which has the second-most COVID-19 cases in the state, added another 45 new cases, bringing its total to 159 active cases and 271 overall. Big Horn County makes up about 11% of the active cases in the state.

Yellowstone and Big Horn counties now account for 49% of the active COVID-19 cases in Montana.