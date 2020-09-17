2 more COVID-19 deaths reported as state adds record daily number of cases

Another 217 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19-related deaths of two more people were reported Thursday morning in Montana.
The 217 cases is the highest number of cases Montana has reported in a single day. The previous high was on July 24 when 208 cases were reported.
The cases announced Thursday bring the statewide active case total to 2,103 compared to 1,808 last Thursday and 2,033 two weeks ago.
Of counties reporting cases Thursday, the highest number were in Yellowstone County, where another 60 cases were reported for an active case total of 810. A week ago Thursday Yellowstone County had 720 active cases and two weeks ago it had 982.
The two new deaths reported Thursday were Yellowstone County residents, bringing the county's death total to 56 people and the statewide death total to 143 people.
A press statement from RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County's health department, provided some additional information about the deaths.
One was a man in his 80s who died Tuesday at a Yellowstone County hospital.
The following day, a woman in her 30s died at a Yellowstone County hospital.
Both deaths are attributed to "COVID-19 related illness."
Since Aug. 31, five Yellowstone County residents younger than 60 have died due to COVID-19 related illness. Before that Yellowstone County had only reported two deaths in people younger than 60.
On Aug. 31, a woman in her 50s died at her home. On Sept. 4, a woman in her 50s died at a county hospital. The following day another woman in her 50s died at a county hospital. On Sept. 10, a man in his 40s died at a county hospital.
In a statement included in the press release, County Health Officer John Felton noted that 10 Yellowstone County residents have died this month "due to COVID-19 related illness" and that the county's death total accounts for 39% of all deaths in the state despite the county only having 15% of the state's population.
“I know that this is a sorrowful time for the families and friends of the deceased and I offer my sincere condolences,” Felton said.
Felton went on to urge people to follow the mitigation strategies that have been recommended by public health officials. "I call on all Montanans to protect each other from this disease by correctly wearing masks, watching your distance, avoiding crowds, washing your hands and staying home when you are sick," he said.
In Rosebud County, another 34 COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, bringing the county's active case total to 215. The 215 active cases is a sharp drop-off from the previous day when Rosebud County had 365 active cases.
A week ago, Rosebud County had 254 active cases, according to the state's information and mapping website, which relies on Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services data. Two weeks ago Rosebud County had 176 active cases.
Big Horn County reported 14 new cases Thursday to bring its active case total to 134, according to state numbers. A week ago Big Horn County had 106 active cases and two weeks ago it had 158 active cases.
In Cascade County, which has the second-most active cases in the state, another two cases were reported Thursday to bring the county's active case total to 225. A week ago Cascade County had 133 active cases. Two weeks ago it had 165 active cases.
Flathead County, which has the fourth highest number of cases according to the state's website reported six new cases Thursday. The county has 140 cases, according to the state, but local numbers show an active case count indicating dozens more people are infected.
The Flathead Beacon reported the discrepancy Wednesday. The county health officer told the newspaper that the difference in numbers could be a result of data glitches, and that Monday and Tuesday the county had a combined 60 positive tests.
Thirteen people have died in Cascade County as a result of COVID-19, which is the third-highest county death total behind Yellowstone County (56 people) and Big Horn County (21 people). Ten deaths in Flathead County have been linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at long-term care facility.
Statewide, 9,647 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since March. Of those people infected, 7,401 are considered recovered, according to DPHHS data.
A total of 107 people were hospitalized Thursday in Montana. Last Thursday 163 people were hospitalized. Two weeks ago 151 people were hospitalized.
Wednesday there were 52 people hospitalized in Yellowstone County hospitals.
In a press call Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Steve Bullock attributed the steep decrease in active hospitalizations this week largely to data cleanup rather than a reflection of a downward trend in hospitalizations.
Total, 549 people have been hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19.
The state also reported another 2,989 tests had been completed, bringing the total number of Montana tests to 295,299.
Other counties reporting COVID-19 cases Thursday include:
- Roosevelt with 14 (62 active)
- Gallatin with 13 (47 active)
- Meagher with 13 (15 active)
- Silver Bow with 11 (62 active)
- Missoula with nine (78 active)
- Lake with seven (39 active)
- Custer with six (17 active)
- Hill with five (22 active)
- Dawson with three (15 active)
- Musselshell with three (seven active)
- Carbon with two (10 active)
- Glacier with two (30 active)
- Park with two (12 active)
- Pondera with two (four active)
- Toole with two (nine active)
- Beaverhead with one (four active)
- Deer Lodge with one (50 active)
- Lewis and Clark with one (17 active)
- Ravalli with one (seven active)
- Sanders with one (two active)
- Wheatland with one (one active)
This story will be updated.
Concerned about COVID-19?
