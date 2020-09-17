2 more COVID-19 deaths reported as state adds record daily number of cases

On Aug. 31, a woman in her 50s died at her home. On Sept. 4, a woman in her 50s died at a county hospital. The following day another woman in her 50s died at a county hospital. On Sept. 10, a man in his 40s died at a county hospital.

In a statement included in the press release, County Health Officer John Felton noted that 10 Yellowstone County residents have died this month "due to COVID-19 related illness" and that the county's death total accounts for 39% of all deaths in the state despite the county only having 15% of the state's population.

“I know that this is a sorrowful time for the families and friends of the deceased and I offer my sincere condolences,” Felton said.

Felton went on to urge people to follow the mitigation strategies that have been recommended by public health officials. "I call on all Montanans to protect each other from this disease by correctly wearing masks, watching your distance, avoiding crowds, washing your hands and staying home when you are sick," he said.

In Rosebud County, another 34 COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, bringing the county's active case total to 215. The 215 active cases is a sharp drop-off from the previous day when Rosebud County had 365 active cases.