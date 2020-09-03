2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Yellowstone County; statewide total now 111

Two more COVID-19 related deaths in Yellowstone County were announced Thursday morning, bringing the county's death total to 45 people.
Statewide, Montana has reported 111 people to have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Yellowstone County has more than double the deaths of any other county in the state.
Across the United States, at least 185,958 people have died as a result of COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
Yellowstone County also reported another 33 new COVID-19 cases in a Thursday morning update to the state's case mapping and information website. The website reports data provided by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The new cases bring the county's number of active cases to 982, which is an increase of about 93 active cases from the same time last week.
Statewide, 184 new cases were reported, including an additional 58 new cases in Cascade County, which now has 165 active cases of COVID-19.
The new cases reported Thursday pushed the statewide active case total past 2,000.
The total number of known active cases in the state Thursday morning was 2,033. At the same time last week there were 1,807 known active cases in Montana.
RiverStone Health issued a press release Thursday morning about the recent Yellowstone County deaths.
One of the people who died was a man in his 90s who was a resident of MorningStar Senior Living. He died Wednesday at a Yellowstone County hospital and is at least the second Morning Star Senior Living resident to have died as a result of COVID-19 since July.
The other person who died was a man in his 70s. He died Tuesday at a Yellowstone County hospital.
Of the people in Yellowstone County who have died as a result of COVID-19, 43 have been age 60 or older. All but four of the county's deaths have been reported since July 6.
Active hospitalizations in Montana were at 151 Thursday morning. A total of 472 people have been hospitalized in the state because of COVID-19.
Statewide, there have been 7,871 COVID-19 cases confirmed since March. Of those people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus, DPHHS reports 5,727 are considered recovered.
New cases reported Thursday morning follow another 1,520 tests. Statewide a total of 255,660 tests have been administered.
Other counties reporting additional COVID-19 cases Thursday morning include: Flathead with 25 (148 active), Rosebud with 17 (176 active), Big Horn with 10 (158 active), Lake with five (17 active), Silver Bow with five (11 active), Roosevelt with four (15 active), Valley with three (12 active), Carbon with two (nine active), Deer Lodge with two (five active), Gallatin with two (47 active), Glacier with two (46 active), Hill with two (42 active), Lincoln with two (five active), Missoula with two (44 active), Ravalli with two (10 ative), Stillwater with two (11 active), Dawson with one (17 active), Fergus with one (seven active), Madison with one (two active), Sanders with one (nine active), Sweet Grass with one (19 active) and Toole with one (five active).
This story will be updated.
