2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Yellowstone County; statewide total now 111

RiverStone Health issued a press release Thursday morning about the recent Yellowstone County deaths.

One of the people who died was a man in his 90s who was a resident of MorningStar Senior Living. He died Wednesday at a Yellowstone County hospital and is at least the second Morning Star Senior Living resident to have died as a result of COVID-19 since July.

The other person who died was a man in his 70s. He died Tuesday at a Yellowstone County hospital.

Of the people in Yellowstone County who have died as a result of COVID-19, 43 have been age 60 or older. All but four of the county's deaths have been reported since July 6.

Active hospitalizations in Montana were at 151 Thursday morning. A total of 472 people have been hospitalized in the state because of COVID-19.

Statewide, there have been 7,871 COVID-19 cases confirmed since March. Of those people confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus, DPHHS reports 5,727 are considered recovered.

New cases reported Thursday morning follow another 1,520 tests. Statewide a total of 255,660 tests have been administered.