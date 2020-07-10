2 more deaths at Billings care home; 5 total since Monday

RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department, reports two additional COVID-19 related deaths. The deaths stem from the COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care.
On Thursday, July 9, a man in his 90s died in a Yellowstone County hospital. Also on Thursday, July 9, a man in his 80s died at Canyon Creek. RiverStone Health wouldn't release further information about the deaths, citing privacy concerns.
These more recent deaths are reflected on the July 10 state COVID-19 map. Thus far, five COVID-19 related deaths have been associated with Canyon Creek Memory Care, all occurring this week.
“Our hearts break to announce the passing of two more Yellowstone County residents,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President/CEO. “We share in the grief of each family member and friend that has lost a loved one to COVID-19 related disease. We must never forget that each person who passes is more than a number; they were somebody’s father, mother, sister, uncle or husband. ”
To date, 431 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and nine have died. There were 54 new COVID-19 cases identified in Yellowstone County on Friday. County health officials didn't offer details about the new cases Friday morning, but were looking into specifics.
There have been 100 new COVID-19 cases identified in Yellowstone County in the last two days.
Wednesday the county announced a total of 45 residents and 21 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Canyon Creek facility, which specializes in treatment of seniors with Alzheimer's, dementia and other cognitive issues. Two of the residents had been hospitalized, RiverStone said earlier this week.
At least seven senior care facilities in Yellowstone County have reported COVID-19 cases, according to Riverstone Health.
In some states, governors have granted senior care businesses immunity from being sued over their handling of COVID-19. The liability immunity granted by governors in several states has been spelled out in disaster delarations of addendums to declarations. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock hasn't granted liability immunity to senior care businesses operating in Montana.
Earlier, Bullock did say Canyon Creek had declined sentinel testing offered by Montana.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.