2 more die of COVID in Yellowstone County; 105 now hospitalized

Two Yellowstone County women passed away at a Billings hospital on Thursday, Sept. 9, from COVID-19 related illness, RiverStone Health reported Friday.

Their deaths raised the number of Yellowstone County’s residents lost to the pandemic virus to 304.

The most recent deaths include a woman in her 70s who had not been vaccinated, and had underlying health conditions. The other victim was a woman in her 40s who was vaccinated, and had underlying health conditions.

On Friday, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare had 105 inpatients with COVID-19 illness, including 35 in ICU and 22 who were on ventilators. Ninety-four of the 105 patients hadn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“As we grieve these two pandemic victims and offer condolences to their families, let us do all we can to reduce the risk of more people getting infected,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO and president. “Vaccination is the fastest, surest and most effective way to reduce risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19.”