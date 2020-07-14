2 more senior care residents die in Yellowstone County; 9 deaths in a week

Two more people with COVID-19 who lived at senior care facilities in Yellowstone County have died, RiverStone Health announced Tuesday.
The deaths include a woman in her 80s who had lived at Canyon Creek Memory Care and died at a Yellowstone County hospital Monday.
RiverStone has now confirmed the deaths of eight Canyon Creek residents that took place over a seven-day period beginning last Monday.
The other woman whose death was announced Tuesday was also in her 80s. She lived at MorningStar Senior Living and died Sunday at a Yellowstone County hospital.
Yellowstone County has now had 13 deaths from COVID-19, with nine deaths between July 6 and July 13. All of those who have died were residents at senior care facilities in Billings.
Yellowstone County added another 32 new cases Tuesday morning, ranging in age from someone between the ages of 10 and 19 to a person in their 80s.
Yellowstone County now has 369 of the 1,034 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Through the first 14 days of July the county has confirmed 386 COVID-19 cases through testing.
Tuesday was the first day of a new free testing site operated by RiverStone Health from the Shrine Auditorium parking lot. A total of 237 people were tested Tuesday, according to RiverStone spokesperson Barbara Schneeman.
Of those tested, 80 were symptomatic and 157 were asymptomatic.
Going forward, Schneeman said that daily testing at the site will be capped at 175 tests. The high demand Tuesday resulted in the site closing by 11 a.m.
The testing site is scheduled to operate Monday through Friday. From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. testing is for people with prescribed tests from RiverStone Health. From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. testing is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Of the two most recent deaths, John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO, said, "Our sincere condolences to these women’s families and their loved ones as they grieve their passing.
Announcements about Yellowstone County residents’ COVID-19 related deaths is becoming all too familiar, Felton said "To honor every Montanan who has been taken from us too soon because of this virus, I urge all Montanans to heed the 3Ws – wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands.”
Canyon Creek announced Tuesday afternoon that additional testing was planned for Wednesday. The testing would be for staff and residents who have previously tested negative. Canyon Creek says it plans to publicize the results once they are received.
A Canyon Creek resident was first symptomatic on June 30, according to Koelsch Communities, the owner of Canyon Creek. Mass testing began July 3. Testing at the senior care facility specializing in memory care has uncovered more than 50 cases among residents and 36 cases among staff members.
Koelsch communities has said Canyon Creek declined a sentinel testing offer from the state of Montana on June 16.
A statement from Canyon Creek issued last week says that in April and May three residents showing signs or symptoms related to COVID-19 were quarantined, and tested negative. "Against this background, Canyon Creek declined to participate in the voluntary sentinel testing program when it was offered by the State of Montana on June 16."
The incubation period for COVID-19 is believed to be between two to 14 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meaning sentinel testing, if it had been done at Canyon Creek between the time it was offered by the state and the time the resident showed symptoms, could have potentially detected the presence of the disease.
It's unclear when the sentinel testing would have taken place had Canyon Creek participated. Jon Ebelt, a spokesperson for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, said last Thursday that as of July 6 the average turnaround time for private lab results from Montana sentinel testing events has been 5½ days.
