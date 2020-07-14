2 more senior care residents die in Yellowstone County; 9 deaths in a week

Of those tested, 80 were symptomatic and 157 were asymptomatic.

Going forward, Schneeman said that daily testing at the site will be capped at 175 tests. The high demand Tuesday resulted in the site closing by 11 a.m.

The testing site is scheduled to operate Monday through Friday. From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. testing is for people with prescribed tests from RiverStone Health. From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. testing is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Of the two most recent deaths, John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO, said, "Our sincere condolences to these women’s families and their loved ones as they grieve their passing.

Announcements about Yellowstone County residents’ COVID-19 related deaths is becoming all too familiar, Felton said "To honor every Montanan who has been taken from us too soon because of this virus, I urge all Montanans to heed the 3Ws – wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands.”

Canyon Creek announced Tuesday afternoon that additional testing was planned for Wednesday. The testing would be for staff and residents who have previously tested negative. Canyon Creek says it plans to publicize the results once they are received.