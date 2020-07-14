2 more senior care residents die in Yellowstone County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two more people with COVID-19 who lived at senior care facilities in Yellowstone County have died, RiverStone Health announced Tuesday morning.

The deaths include a woman in her 80s who had lived at Canyon Creek Memory Care and died at a Yellowstone County hospital Monday.

RiverStone has now confirmed the deaths of eight Canyon Creek residents over a seven-day period beginning last Monday.

The other woman who died was also in her 80s. She lived at MorningStar Senior Living and died Sunday at a Yellowstone County hospital.

Yellowstone County has now had 13 people die from COVID-19, with nine deaths between July 6 and July 13. All of those who have died were residents at senior care facilities in Billings.

Yellowstone County added another 32 new cases Tuesday morning, ranging in age from someone between the ages of 10 and 19 to a person in their 80s.

Yellowstone County now has 369 of the 1,034 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Through the first 14 days of July the county has confirmed 386 COVID-19 cases through testing.