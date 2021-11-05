2 more Yellowstone County residents die from COVID-19; 416 total in county

Yellowstone County lost two more residents to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, bringing the total number of resident deaths to 416 people since April 2020.
The latest victims died Thursday in Billings hospitals. One was a man in his 60s. One was a woman in her 90s. Both had underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness. Neither had been vaccinated.
On Friday, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare were caring for 34 COVID patients in their ICUs; 26 were on ventilators. Altogether, the hospitals had 113 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including 87 who weren’t vaccinated.
Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and medical clinics, including pediatric practices. Also, these free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be offered:
• Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Cedar Hall at MetraPark.
• Thursday, 4-6:30 p.m., in Cedar Hall at MetraPark.
• Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cedar Hall.
• Nov. 18, 4-6:30 p.m. in Cedar Hall.
• Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cedar Hall.
• Nov. 30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cedar Hall.
• Dec. 2, 4 – 6:30 p.m. in Cedar Hall.
• Dec. 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St. in the four-story building.
• Dec. 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th S.t, in the four-story building.
Pediatric and family clinics
For the convenience of families with children, pediatric walk-in vaccination clinics have been scheduled on four Saturday mornings:
• Nov. 13, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. First dose.
• Nov. 20, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. First dose.
• Dec. 4, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Second dose.
• Dec. 11, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Second dose.
Drive-through testing closed Tuesdays
The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at North 28th Street and 11th Avenue North will be closed on Tuesdays. Staff will be assisting at vaccination clinics during that time. RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare will continue to provide free drive-through COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 12:15 to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot M, at North 28th Street and 11th Avenue North.
Tests are available to people age five and older who have symptoms of COVID-19 or had close contact with a person who tested positive. St. Vincent Healthcare will provide lab results to those tested within 48 hours. For a list of other testing sites in Yellowstone County, go to covid.riverstonehealth.org and click on the bar that says: “I need to be tested for COVID-19”.
Please be aware that this outdoor test site may close during inclement weather.