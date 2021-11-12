2 more Yellowstone County residents die from COVID-19

Yellowstone County’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 431 on Friday with the passing of two more residents:

• A woman in her 50s, who died on Thursday at a Billings hospital. She was not vaccinated.

• A man in his 80s, who died on Friday at a Billings hospital. He was not vaccinated.

Both of these pandemic virus victims had medical conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness. About 70% of the Montanans who have died of COVID-19 related illness had medical conditions that put them at high risk, according to an October 2021 report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The most common underlying conditions in these deaths have been circulatory disease (stroke, heart attack, heart disease and high blood pressure), diabetes, respiratory diseases, dementia, chronic kidney disease, obesity, cancer, immune-suppressing disorders and liver diseases.

On Friday, Billings hospitals had 94 COVID-19 inpatients, including 76 who weren’t vaccinated and 18 who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 28 were in the ICU and 18 were on ventilators.