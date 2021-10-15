2 more Yellowstone County residents die of COVID-19 illness

Twenty Yellowstone County residents have died from COVID-19 related illness so far in October, including two men whose deaths were reported Friday. Altogether, 354 residents of our county have lost their lives to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in 2020.

The most recent Yellowstone County pandemic victims, who both passed away at Billings hospitals, include:

• A man in his 50s who died on Thursday. He was unvaccinated and had underlying health risks.

• A man in his 60s who died on Thursday. He was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

Less than half of all Montanans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Although vaccination levels are higher among older adults, 39% of Yellowstone County residents in their 50s haven’t had even one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. And 21% of Yellowstone County residents in their 60s haven’t received their first dose of vaccine.

There were 135 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday in Billings Clinic or St. Vincent Healthcare, including 113 who weren’t vaccinated.