2 more Yellowstone County residents die of COVID-19

The deaths of two more Yellowstone County residents this week brought the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 492 lives lost since spring 2020.

The latest victims are:

• A Yellowstone County man in his 60s, who died Wednesday in a Billings hospital. He was not vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions that put him at higher risk for severe COVID-19 disease.

• A Yellowstone County woman in her 60s, who died Thursday in a Billings hospital. She had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, but not a booster dose. She had underlying medical conditions that put her at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

On Friday, Billings hospitals had 75 COVID-19 inpatients, including 44 who weren’t vaccinated and 31 who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 16 were in ICU and five were on ventilators.

While COVID-19 infection rates continue to be high in Yellowstone County, it’s important to know if you are infected, so you can take precautions to reduce the virus spread.

Free test kits Saturday