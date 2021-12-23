2 more Yellowstone County residents die of COVID-19

Two more Yellowstone County residents have died of COVID-19 related illness. The latest person is a woman in her 70s who died on Wednesday at a Billings hospital. She was not vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions that put her at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

The Yellowstone County Clerk and Record’s office, through a review of death certificates, identified a female resident in her 100s who died on Dec. 16 at her residence. She was fully vaccinated but had underlying medical conditions.

Including the deaths reported Thursday, 475 Yellowstone County residents have lost their lives to the pandemic virus since the first death was reported in April 2020.

On Thursday, Billings hospitals had 33 COVID-19 inpatients, all of whom are not vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 14 were in ICU and 13 were on ventilators.