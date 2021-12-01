2 more Yellowstone County residents die of COVID-19

November 2021 ended on a somber note with two more Yellowstone County residents having died on Monday, Nov. 29 of COVID-19 related illness. Since recording the first pandemic death in April 2020, at least 455 county residents have died.

The most recent Yellowstone County victims to die in a Billings hospital include:

A man in his 50s who died on Nov. 29. He was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s who died on Nov. 29. He was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

For the month of November, Billings' hospitals averaged 93 people a day hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, an average of 29 people were in the ICU and 20 were on ventilators. Of the average of 93 people hospitalized each day, 75 to 80% were not vaccinated.

Yellowstone County also lost at least 44 residents in November and each, with the exception of one (whose health condition is unknown), had underlying health conditions. At least 66% of the people who died were unvaccinated, the vaccination status for 6% was unknown and 27% of those who died were vaccinated.

The month of December begins with 71 COVID-19 inpatients, including 61 who were not vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 27 are in ICU and 21 are on ventilators.