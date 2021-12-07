2 more Yellowstone County residents die of COVID-19

Two more Yellowstone County resident deaths from COVID-19 related illness have been reported, bringing the total number of lives lost to 463 since the pandemic began.

The victims reported on Tuesday include:

• A woman in her 70s, who died on Monday at a Billings hospital. She was vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions that put her at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

• A man in his 80s, who died on Nov. 29 at a Billings hospital. He was vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions. His death was identified through the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office review of death certificates.

Statewide, 184 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized on Monday, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The number of hospitalized patients has decreased recently, but hospitals in Glendive, Helena, Missoula, Butte, Kalispell, Bozeman, Great Falls and Billings still had critically ill COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

On Tuesday, Billings hospitals had 50 COVID-19 inpatients, including 45 who weren’t vaccinated and five who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 22 were in ICU and 17 were on ventilators.