2 new care home deaths reported in Yellowstone County; Canyon Creek has 16th death

RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department, reports two additional COVID-19 related deaths. One death stems from the COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care.

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, a woman in her 80s, who had resided at Canyon Creek, passed away in a Yellowstone County hospital.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, man in his 90s, who resided in another Yellowstone County senior living facility passed away at the facility.

To protect the privacy of the deceased and their families, RiverStone Health will not release further information about the deaths.

These deaths are reflected on the Aug. 8, 2020 state COVID-19 tracking map.

A total of 16 COVID-19 related deaths have been associated with the outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care.

“Our sincere condolences to the deceased’s families and their loved ones as they grieve their passing,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO.