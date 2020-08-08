You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 new care home deaths reported in Yellowstone County; Canyon Creek has 16th death
topical alert top story

2 new care home deaths reported in Yellowstone County; Canyon Creek has 16th death

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 testing

Julia Goar works at a COVID-19 testing site in Montana where the number of caes and deaths have been rising.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department, reports two additional COVID-19 related deaths. One death stems from the COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care.

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, a woman in her 80s, who had resided at Canyon Creek, passed away in a Yellowstone County hospital.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, man in his 90s, who resided in another Yellowstone County senior living facility passed away at the facility.

To protect the privacy of the deceased and their families, RiverStone Health will not release further information about the deaths.

These deaths are reflected on the Aug. 8, 2020 state COVID-19 tracking map.

A total of 16 COVID-19 related deaths have been associated with the outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care.

“Our sincere condolences to the deceased’s families and their loved ones as they grieve their passing,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO.

Felton went on to say, “The loss of these community members are reminders of the tragic consequences of COVID-19 infections. I urge us all to take 30 minutes, a minute for each resident, to reflect and honor those who have been taken from us too soon. ”

To date, 1,261 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 30 have died.

0
0
0
1
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: U.S. Sen. Steve Daines talks about Crow Tribal Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News