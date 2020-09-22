2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Yellowstone County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department, reports that two more Yellowstone County residents have died due to COVID-19 related illness.

On Monday, Sept. 21, a man in his 70s who resided in a Yellowstone County senior living facility passed away in a Yellowstone County hospital.

Also on Monday, another man in his 70s who resided in another Yellowstone County senior living facility also passed away in a Yellowstone County hospital.

To protect the privacy of the deceased and their families, RiverStone Health will not release further information.

These most recent deaths were reflected Tuesday on the state COVID-19 tracking map.

“I hope the families of the deceased find comfort in one another during this difficult time,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, president and CEO of RiverStone Health. “I am deeply sorry for their loss.”

At least 61 people in Yellowstone County have died from COVID-19, 15 of them this month.

“Today, I ask that each of us spend an hour and a minute, a minute for each resident, to reflect and honor those who have been taken from us too soon,” said Felton.

To date, 2,882 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 61 have died.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 1