2 teens detained, one arrested near Orchard Elementary School

An arrest was made near Orchard Elementary school Thursday afternoon. Per the Billings Police Department, nearby neighbors reported a teenager with a handgun walking across the school’s playground.

Officers arrived shortly after getting informed by the school and detained two 15-year-old boys at the 100 block of Hallowell Lane. School district administration was then notified by police and Orchard notified parents of the incident.

It was determined that the suspects were not on school property and the incident was not deemed a threat to students’ safety. The school did not enter a lockdown at any point.

One of the suspects was arrested with previous warrants and only a BB handgun was recovered on the scene, BPD Administrative Lieutenant Brandon Wooley reported in a social media post. No injuries were reported and no other weapons were found.