2 teens shot on Rims Saturday, second shooting in two days

Billings Police continued Saturday investigating an early morning shooting of two teenagers on the Rims.

At about 3:45 a.m., an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were shot after an argument, police said in a social media post.

Both of the victims were taken in a personal vehicle to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

A male suspect ran from the area and the investigation continues.

It is the second shooting in two days in Billings.

On Friday, an 18-year-old woman was arrested after a 43-year-old man was shot in the 300 block of 25th Street North in downtown Billings. The woman has been booked into jail, police said. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Also on Friday, Billings police arrested two armed men who had attempted to rob the occupants of an RV in the 4700 block of King Avenue East.

The two men, one armed with a rifle and the other a machete, forced their way into an RV, police said in a social media post.

During a scuffle, at least one round was fired, police said.

Investigators were able to quickly locate and arrest the two suspects.