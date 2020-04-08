2 USPS employees in Billings test positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The U.S. Postal Service confirmed Wednesday that two of its employees in Billings recently tested positive for COVID-19.

USPS said in a statement it is following "guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention) and the Montana Health Department."

"Thanks to our social distancing policy, we believe exposure risk to other employees or the public is minimal," the statement says.

James Boxrud, a regional USPS media contact for Montana, deferred to state health officials when asked if any additional USPS employees had been quarantined out of exposure concerns. He said employees had been contacted by the state health department.

"There is no evidence currently that COVID-19 can spread through the mail, according to the USPS statement, citing both the CDC and the World Health Organization.

"In addition, both the Surgeon General and the director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases have indicated that there is currently no evidence that the coronavirus is being spread through the mail," the USPS statement says.