2 USPS employees in Billings test positive for COVID-19

The U.S. Postal Service confirmed Wednesday that two of its employees in Billings recently tested positive for COVID-19.
USPS said in a statement it is following "guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention) and the Montana Health Department."
"Thanks to our social distancing policy, we believe exposure risk to other employees or the public is minimal," the statement says.
James Boxrud, a regional USPS media contact for Montana, deferred to state health officials when asked if any additional USPS employees had been quarantined out of exposure concerns. He said employees had been contacted by the state health department.
"There is no evidence currently that COVID-19 can spread through the mail, according to the USPS statement, citing both the CDC and the World Health Organization.
"In addition, both the Surgeon General and the director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases have indicated that there is currently no evidence that the coronavirus is being spread through the mail," the USPS statement says.
The World Health Organization says the risk of transmission through a package is low. "The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low," WHO says.
COVID-19 primarily spreads through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks, often while within 6 feet of another person, according to the CDC. Droplets can then travel through the nose or mouth to the lungs. In some cases, people can have no symptoms but still have and spread the virus.
The USPS says that it is "ensuring" masks, gloves, cleaning and sanitizing products are being distributed at more than 30,000 of its locations every day and that it opened options to allow employees additional access to such supplies. The government organization says it has also been implementing social distancing policies, and in some cases cough/sneeze barriers at its retail and mail processing facilities.
Two COVID-19 patients who were treated at Billings hospitals have been released.
