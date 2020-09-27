200 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported Sunday in Montana; active cases at 3,155 statewide

Montana added another 200 COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the state's Joint Information Center.
The number of new cases took a dip Sunday morning, after the state reported a record high of 346 new cases on Saturday. Friday reported 323 cases and 333 cases were reported Thursday.
The state now has 3,155 active cases, compared to 2,335 reported a week ago and 2,056 reported two weeks ago.
There have now been 12,107 total confirmed cases in the state, with 8,779 people who've recovered. Another 1,022 tests were recently processed, bringing the total number of Montana tests to 330,307.
The state also reported 148 hospitalizations and two more deaths, bringing the state's total to 173. A week ago, 157 deaths were reported while 135 deaths were reported two weeks ago.
One of the COVID-19 related deaths reported Sunday was a Yellowstone County man in his 60s who died Friday in a county hospital. The death was reflected on the state's map Sunday, according to a press release by RiverStone Health.
The second death was reported in Rosebud County, according to the state's map Sunday morning.
To date, 3,206 Yellowstone County residents have been infected and 64 have died.
“So far we’ve lost 18 Yellowstone County residents this month due to COVID-19," said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and president and CEO of RiverStone Health. "That is one person every day and a half and matches the number of lives lost in August to this tragic disease. In August 1,046 residents became infected with COVID-19 and 1,113 have become infected this month. With several days left in September, we are definitely trending worse than last month."
Yellowstone County added 85 new cases Sunday. The county has an active case total of 904 compared to 764 last Sunday and 793 two weeks ago.
Flathead County reported 46 new cases Sunday and continues to have the second most active cases with 378.
Roosevelt County reported 18 new cases for a total of 279 active cases.
Missoula County reported no new cases, keeping the number of active cases at 254. Gallatin County added 17 new cases Sunday, resulting in 167 active cases. Cascade County added eight new cases for a total of 257 active cases. Lincoln County reported 14 active cases after seven new cases were logged Sunday morning.
Petroleum County remains the state's only county without a reported COVID-19 case.
Other counties with new cases reported by the state Sunday include:
- Glacier with five (117 active)
- Jefferson with three (26 active)
- Rosebud with three (168 active)
- Madison with two (five active)
- Dawson with one (16 active)
- Lewis and Clark with one (75 active)
- Liberty with one (six active)
- Pondera with one (eight active)
- Richland with one (six active)
- Wheatland with one (six active)
According to the state's Joint Information Center, county, gender, age range and date reported for Sunday's cases is as follows:
