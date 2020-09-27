200 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported Sunday in Montana; active cases at 3,155 statewide

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana added another 200 COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the state's Joint Information Center.

The number of new cases took a dip Sunday morning, after the state reported a record high of 346 new cases on Saturday. Friday reported 323 cases and 333 cases were reported Thursday.

The state now has 3,155 active cases, compared to 2,335 reported a week ago and 2,056 reported two weeks ago.

There have now been 12,107 total confirmed cases in the state, with 8,779 people who've recovered. Another 1,022 tests were recently processed, bringing the total number of Montana tests to 330,307.

The state also reported 148 hospitalizations and two more deaths, bringing the state's total to 173. A week ago, 157 deaths were reported while 135 deaths were reported two weeks ago.

One of the COVID-19 related deaths reported Sunday was a Yellowstone County man in his 60s who died Friday in a county hospital. The death was reflected on the state's map Sunday, according to a press release by RiverStone Health.

The second death was reported in Rosebud County, according to the state's map Sunday morning.

To date, 3,206 Yellowstone County residents have been infected and 64 have died.