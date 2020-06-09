2020 Billings Clinic Classic planned

Billings Clinic Foundation recently announced the 2020 Billings Clinic Classic will take place on Saturday, Aug. 29, with proceeds benefitting patient, family and employee assistance funds that provide resources during times of crisis.
Support for these vital funds allows social workers and care managers at Billings Clinic to provide immediate financial relief to help families and individuals during difficult times as they work on long-term solutions. Funds benefitting from this year’s Classic include:
- Kelker’s Kids and Piggy Bank.
- Patient Family Lodging.
- Patient Assistance.
- Employee Crisis.
The theme of this year’s event is “Classic Spotlight,” to shine a light on the vital role health care plays in our community, according to a press release from the clinic.
This year the Classic will include measures to allow for appropriate physical distancing and keep guests safe, and will follow guidance from infection control experts and local and state health officials. To ensure the outstanding event guests have come to expect, the Classic will feature numerous Spotlight Celebrations located throughout our community that allow smaller groups to gather for a safe and memorable summer evening.
Ticket-holders will be notified of the celebration location about two weeks before the Classic.
Billings Clinic Classic party tickets cost $200 each for entry to one Spotlight Celebration and include hosted hors d’oeuvres, refreshments and live entertainment. A limited number of tickets will be sold. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
The Classic will also feature a raffle extravaganza, an online auction and five golf tournaments.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 406-657-4670, online at billingsclinic.com/foundation/classic or at the Billings Clinic Foundation, 2917 10th Ave. N.
