2020 Billings Clinic Classic planned

Billings Clinic Foundation recently announced the 2020 Billings Clinic Classic will take place on Saturday, Aug. 29, with proceeds benefitting patient, family and employee assistance funds that provide resources during times of crisis.

Support for these vital funds allows social workers and care managers at Billings Clinic to provide immediate financial relief to help families and individuals during difficult times as they work on long-term solutions. Funds benefitting from this year’s Classic include:

Kelker’s Kids and Piggy Bank.

Patient Family Lodging.

Patient Assistance.

Employee Crisis.

The theme of this year’s event is “Classic Spotlight,” to shine a light on the vital role health care plays in our community, according to a press release from the clinic.

This year the Classic will include measures to allow for appropriate physical distancing and keep guests safe, and will follow guidance from infection control experts and local and state health officials. To ensure the outstanding event guests have come to expect, the Classic will feature numerous Spotlight Celebrations located throughout our community that allow smaller groups to gather for a safe and memorable summer evening.