2020 Downtown Billings Holiday Parade canceled

The Downtown Billings Alliance recently announced the cancellation of the 36th Annual Downtown Billings Holiday Parade.

The organization briefed Yellowstone County Health Department on the 2020 version of the parade, which included plans to host a drive-by event on the evening of Friday, Nov. 27, where community members would be able to drive a designated route through downtown while viewing stationary holiday parade floats, painted windows, and the downtown holiday decorations from their vehicles.

Yellowstone County Health Department deemed the parade in violation of existing orders after reviewing the plans. Ultimately, health officials had concerns about the increase in pedestrian traffic the event would likely draw to streets, shops and restaurants all at one time.

A representative at Yellowstone County Health shared with the DBA the concerning and growing COVID-19 case numbers are in fact causing a strain on local health care providers, and that local businesses are at risk of having to navigate even stricter regulations should the numbers not drop.

Even though the parade is canceled, downtown businesses are open and the DBA is planning other events throughout the season, according to an online announcement from the DBA.