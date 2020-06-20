2020 Juneteenth celebrated in South Park with renewed significance

Robert Brown, one of the speakers for the event, explained what happened on June 19, 1865.

“The Union army, led by General Granger, came into Galveston, Texas. When he got there, he found out that Texas still had slaves. This is two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed,” Brown said.

Granger brought to Galveston copies of the Emancipation Proclamation and the 13th Amendment, effectively ending slavery in Texas since it won its independence from Mexico in 1836. The institution had been conditionally abolished in all Mexican territories seven years prior.

“The history books only want us to remember the Alamo. That’s not something that I want to remember,” Brown said.

The holiday that would become known as Juneteenth began in Texas spread through the United States. Melvin Terry, who worked in Texas as a police officer, said he didn’t learn about Juneteenth until he moved to Dallas. Terry said the Juneteenth celebrations there lasted through the weekend.

“It can be a real downer to not be aware of who you are, or where you came from. At the Black Heritage Foundation, we just want to education people. One by one…The same way that people have a hunger for food, they can have a real knowledge for heritage,” Terry said.