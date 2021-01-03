2020 was a year to forget, although it brought out the best in many people

Finally, 2020 is behind us.

It was a year in which everyone suffered. Jobs were lost, businesses failed, paychecks shrank, payments were missed, and families were separated by quarantine, an especially cruel hardship for the elderly.

Even dependably uplifting diversions like weddings, concerts, vacations, holiday gatherings and just about every other fun thing went away.

And, people died.

The early warnings about COVID-19 came early and often.

"This is not a situation we should ignore," said John Felton on March 3, before even a single case was reported in Yellowstone County. Felton had been the nearly invisible CEO of RiverStone Health, the county’s public health department, before becoming the disaster’s local face.

His difficult orders requiring business restrictions, masking and social distancing made us miserable and cost our economy dearly. They also saved lives.

But, through all the misery, inspiring moments were everywhere you looked.