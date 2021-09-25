2021 High Plains Book Awards winners announced

An equal number of Montanans and Canadians took home awards in the 2021 High Plains Book Awards, which were announced on Saturday. Of the 13 total categories, five were Montana writers and five were from Canada, along with two Coloradans and one Illinois resident.

Winners were selected from 156 book titles published in 2020. Maxim Loskutoff, of Missoula, received the award for fiction for his novel, “Ruthie Fear." This is his second award since his debut short story collection, "Come West and See," tied with Thomas McGuane for the best short stories in 2019. Lolo resident Jean Belangie-Nye was selected for her book featuring portraits by photographer and bartender Lee Nye, plucked from the wall of Charlie B's bar in Missoula. Donald W. Hyndman and Robert C. Thomas, of Bozeman, were awarded for their "Roadside Geology of Montana" and Missoula author Rob Chaney picked up the nonfiction award for "The Grizzly in the Driveway." Gretchen E. Milton received the Big Sky award for "Shakespeare in Montana: Big Sky Country's Love Affair with the World's Most Famous Writer."