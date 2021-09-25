 Skip to main content
2021 High Plains Book Awards winners announced
High Plains BookFest

David Heska Wanbli Weiden talks about his book “Winter Counts” during a High Plains BookFest event at the Billings Public Library on Friday. Weiden was the winner of the High Plains Book Award for Indigenous Writer.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

An equal number of Montanans and Canadians took home awards in the 2021 High Plains Book Awards, which were announced on Saturday. Of the 13 total categories, five were Montana writers and five were from Canada, along with two Coloradans and one Illinois resident. 

Winners were selected from 156 book titles published in 2020. Maxim Loskutoff, of Missoula, received the award for fiction for his novel, “Ruthie Fear." This is his second award since his debut short story collection, "Come West and See," tied with Thomas McGuane for the best short stories in 2019. Lolo resident Jean Belangie-Nye was selected for her book featuring portraits by photographer and bartender Lee Nye, plucked from the wall of Charlie B's bar in Missoula. Donald W. Hyndman and Robert C. Thomas, of Bozeman, were awarded for their "Roadside Geology of Montana" and Missoula author Rob Chaney picked up the nonfiction award for "The Grizzly in the Driveway." Gretchen E. Milton received the Big Sky award for "Shakespeare in Montana: Big Sky Country's Love Affair with the World's Most Famous Writer."

In addition to a plaque announcing the award, each winner is presented $500.

The event has grown significantly from its first year, where just two categories existed: best book and best first book. Now in its 14th year, the awards were announced digitally for the second time in lieu of a banquet due to COVID-19 pandemic. 

Volunteers work on the event throughout the year, and more than 200 community readers participated this year. Winners in each category were determined by a judging panel of published writers with connections to the High Plains region. The Big Sky Award, which honors the overall best book by a Montana author, is selected by Rocky Mountain College.

Works considered for the award must be published for the first time the year prior and reflect life on the High Plains or the author resides in the region, defined as Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. 

Nominations for the 2022 awards will be open starting in January for books published in 2021 at www.highplainsbookawards.org

A complete list of winners is as follows: 

  • ART & PHOTOGRAPHY: "Corner of Space and Time: Lee Nye's Eddie's Club Portraits" by Jean Belangie-Nye, Lolo
  • CHILDREN'S BOOK: "On A Good Horse" by Darby Karchut, Colorado Springs
  • CREATIVE NONFICTION: "Black Water: Family, Legacy, and Blood Memory" by David A. Robertson, Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • FICTION: "Ruthie Fear: A Novel" by Maxim Loskutoff, Missoula
  • FIRST BOOK: "The Response of Weeds" by Bertrand Bickersteth, Calgary, Alberta
  • INDIGENOUS WRITER: "Winter Counts" by David Heska Wanbli Weiden, Denver
  • MEDICINE & SCIENCE: "Roadside Geology of Montana" by Donald W. Hyndman & Robert C. Thomas, Bozeman
  • NONFICTION: "The Grizzly in the Driveway" by Rob Chaney, Missoula
  • POETRY: "Ghosts Still Linger" by Kat Cameron, Edmonton, Alberta
  • SHORT STORIES: "If Sylvie Had Nine Lives" by Leona Theis, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
  • WOMAN WRITER: “The Historians” by Cecilia Ekbäck, Canmore, Alberta
  • YOUNG ADULT: “Opulence, Kansas” by Julie Stielstra, Lyons, Illinois
  • BIG SKY AWARD: “Shakespeare in Montana: Big Sky Country's Love Affair with the World's Most Famous Writer” by Gretchen E. Minton, Bozeman

