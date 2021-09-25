2021 High Plains Book Awards winners announced

An equal number of Montanans and Canadians took home awards in the 2021 High Plains Book Awards, which were announced on Saturday. Of the 13 total categories, five were Montana writers and five were from Canada, along with two Coloradans and one Illinois resident.
Winners were selected from 156 book titles published in 2020. Maxim Loskutoff, of Missoula, received the award for fiction for his novel, “Ruthie Fear." This is his second award since his debut short story collection, "Come West and See," tied with Thomas McGuane for the best short stories in 2019. Lolo resident Jean Belangie-Nye was selected for her book featuring portraits by photographer and bartender Lee Nye, plucked from the wall of Charlie B's bar in Missoula. Donald W. Hyndman and Robert C. Thomas, of Bozeman, were awarded for their "Roadside Geology of Montana" and Missoula author Rob Chaney picked up the nonfiction award for "The Grizzly in the Driveway." Gretchen E. Milton received the Big Sky award for "Shakespeare in Montana: Big Sky Country's Love Affair with the World's Most Famous Writer."
In addition to a plaque announcing the award, each winner is presented $500.
The event has grown significantly from its first year, where just two categories existed: best book and best first book. Now in its 14th year, the awards were announced digitally for the second time in lieu of a banquet due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteers work on the event throughout the year, and more than 200 community readers participated this year. Winners in each category were determined by a judging panel of published writers with connections to the High Plains region. The Big Sky Award, which honors the overall best book by a Montana author, is selected by Rocky Mountain College.
Works considered for the award must be published for the first time the year prior and reflect life on the High Plains or the author resides in the region, defined as Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.
Nominations for the 2022 awards will be open starting in January for books published in 2021 at www.highplainsbookawards.org.
A complete list of winners is as follows:
- ART & PHOTOGRAPHY: "Corner of Space and Time: Lee Nye's Eddie's Club Portraits" by Jean Belangie-Nye, Lolo
- CHILDREN'S BOOK: "On A Good Horse" by Darby Karchut, Colorado Springs
- CREATIVE NONFICTION: "Black Water: Family, Legacy, and Blood Memory" by David A. Robertson, Winnipeg, Manitoba
- FICTION: "Ruthie Fear: A Novel" by Maxim Loskutoff, Missoula
- FIRST BOOK: "The Response of Weeds" by Bertrand Bickersteth, Calgary, Alberta
- INDIGENOUS WRITER: "Winter Counts" by David Heska Wanbli Weiden, Denver
- MEDICINE & SCIENCE: "Roadside Geology of Montana" by Donald W. Hyndman & Robert C. Thomas, Bozeman
- NONFICTION: "The Grizzly in the Driveway" by Rob Chaney, Missoula
- POETRY: "Ghosts Still Linger" by Kat Cameron, Edmonton, Alberta
- SHORT STORIES: "If Sylvie Had Nine Lives" by Leona Theis, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
- WOMAN WRITER: “The Historians” by Cecilia Ekbäck, Canmore, Alberta
- YOUNG ADULT: “Opulence, Kansas” by Julie Stielstra, Lyons, Illinois
- BIG SKY AWARD: “Shakespeare in Montana: Big Sky Country's Love Affair with the World's Most Famous Writer” by Gretchen E. Minton, Bozeman
2021 High Plains Book Awards winners reviewed
Review of the winners of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards.
High Plains Book Awards winner: 'A Corner of Space and Time: Lee Nye’s Eddie’s Club Portraits' by Jean Belangie-Nye, Aaron Teasdale, and Benjamin Ferencz
These portraits reflect hard luck people who remembered the Great Depression; some served in two world wars. They had outlived their usefulness to society, lonely has-beens who found comfort in the company of their own kind.
“On a Good Horse,” is a heartfelt story addressing subjects such as grief, love, and family.
In “Black Water,” David A. Robertson tells a multi-layered story of what it means to be Cree, from Canada’s brutal cultural erasure and the resulting racism to his father’s stories of deep connection to the land.
In "Ruthie Fear," the main character is a young woman struggling, but trying to find a way to survive her changing environment, toxic masculinity, politics and environmental crisis.
High Plains Book Awards winner: '“The Response of Weeds: 'A Misplacement of Black Poetry on the Prairies' by Bertrand Bickersteth
Bertrand Bickersteth’s “The Response of Weeds: A Misplacement of Black Poetry on the Prairies,” the winner of the High Plains Book Award for First Book, brims with knowledge, beauty, and wisdom.
David Heska Wanbl Weiden’s debut novel “Winter Counts” is a high-spirited and haunting novel that traverses the challenging modern-day landscape of the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota.
High Plains Book Awards winner: 'Roadside Geology of Montana' by Donald W. Hyndman & Robert C. Thomas
“Roadside Geology of Montana” is a complete revision of the 1972 Roadside Geology of the Northern Rockies by David Alt and Donald Hyndman.
High Plains Book Awards winner: 'The Grizzly in the Driveway: The Return of Bears to a Crowded American West' by Robert Chaney
Robert Chaney’s ambitious nonfiction book, “The Grizzly in the Driveway: The Return of Bears to a Crowded American West,” gives the reader everything they could possibly want to know about the grizzly bear situation in Montana (as well as surrounding states and provinces).
In her book of poetry, “Ghosts Still Linger,” Kat Cameron challenges the reader with an inventive illustration of how the ideology of ghosts are perceived.
After writer Theis thoroughly enchants readers with Sylvie’s charm and humanity, we learn again and again that she’s a petty thief and chronic adulterer.
Set in the author’s native Sweden of 1943, “The Historians” opens true to form as a murder mystery with an amateur sleuth.
Julie Stielstra’s “Opulence, Kansas” tells the coming-of-age story of Katie Myrdal, a privileged adolescent girl from Chicago.
High Plains Book Awards winner: 'Shakespeare in Montana: Big Sky Country’s Love Affair with the World’s Most Famous Writer' by Gretchen E. Minton
Minton takes us on a tour of Montana, highlighting places in the state where Shakespeare’s plays have been performed.