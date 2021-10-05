2021 Montana International Film Festival winners announced

Montana International Film Festival celebrates films, stories, and art from around the world. Here are the winners from this year's festival.
MINT Spirit Award for a Feature Film
”Sayo” directed by Jeremy Rubier
MINT Spirit Award for a Short Film
”Luisa” directed by Hannah Dougherty
Best Narrative Feature
”This is Where I Meet You” directed by Katharina Ludwig
Best Documentary Feature
”Seasons of Change on Henry's Farm” directed by Ines Sommer
Best Made In Montana
”Wild Animal” directed by Joseph Marconi
Best Female Director
Celia Jaspers for "Milk"
Best Indigenous Voices Documentary
”Home from School: The Children of Carlisle” directed by Geoff O’Gara
Best Indigenous Voices Narrative
”Sheep” directed by Luke Hunt
Best Narrative Short
”Wild Animal” directed by Joseph Marconi
Best Documentary Short
”Hunger Ward” directed by Skye Fitzgerald
Best Student Film
”24 Hours in Beijing” directed by Laurence Carroll Brahm
Special Jury Awards
”Takeover” directed by Emma Francis-Snyder
”Almost an Island” directed by Jonathan VanBallenberghe
”Double Murder” directed by Louise Parker