2021 Montana International Film Festival winners announced

MINT Film Festival

The Babcock marquee on the opening night of the MINT Film Festival in Billings on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Skye Fitzgerald with Greg Hamilton and John Dahl

Director Skye Fitzgerald (winner of Best Documentary Short Film) with jury member Greg Hamilton and festival patron and panelist John Dahl during the 2021 Montana International Film Festival in September.

Montana International Film Festival celebrates films, stories, and art from around the world. Here are the winners from this year's festival.

MINT Spirit Award for a Feature Film

”Sayo” directed by Jeremy Rubier

MINT Spirit Award for a Short Film

”Luisa” directed by Hannah Dougherty

Best Narrative Feature

”This is Where I Meet You” directed by Katharina Ludwig

Best Documentary Feature

”Seasons of Change on Henry's Farm” directed by Ines Sommer

Best Made In Montana

”Wild Animal” directed by Joseph Marconi

Best Female Director

Celia Jaspers for "Milk"

Best Indigenous Voices Documentary

”Home from School: The Children of Carlisle” directed by Geoff O’Gara

Best Indigenous Voices Narrative

”Sheep” directed by Luke Hunt

Best Narrative Short

”Wild Animal” directed by Joseph Marconi

MINT Film Festival

Attendees pose for pictures and video at the Babcock on the opening night of the MINT Film Festival in Billings on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

Best Documentary Short

”Hunger Ward” directed by Skye Fitzgerald

Best Student Film

”24 Hours in Beijing” directed by Laurence Carroll Brahm

Special Jury Awards

”Takeover” directed by Emma Francis-Snyder

”Almost an Island” directed by Jonathan VanBallenberghe

”Double Murder” directed by Louise Parker

