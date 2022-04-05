2022 Great Strides Walk for Cystic Fibrosis invites community to walk this June

Great Strides Walk for Cystic Fibrosis seeks to raise awareness for the debilitating disease among community members this June. It’s the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s largest national fundraising event and is the main fundraiser for the foundation in Eastern Montana.

Cystic fibrosis is a disease that affects the lungs and digestive system. There are about 1,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Support and research have made advances in treatment for individuals, extending their life expectancy from childhood to their 30s or 40s.

Among those affected is the daughter of Randy and Lanor Mehling, chair for the 2022 Great Strides Walk. Mehling’s daughter, Adaira, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis 11 years ago. She received several treatment technologies developed during the first big scientific push by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. She benefited directly from the efforts of Dr. Jerry Lysinger and his care team staff who provided medical care to patients across Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, and North Dakota through their early affiliations with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation accredited care center in Denver, leading to becoming an accredited care center in Billings Clinic.

Those looking to support the Great Strides Walk for Cystic Fibrosis can register to participate, recruit others to join, fundraise and donate, share their journey and experience, and celebrate their walking team. Information regarding registration can be found on the website.

The Great Strides Walk for Cystic Fibrosis will take place June 25 at Veterans Park. Check-in is at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m. Participants can walk as much or as little as they wish.

