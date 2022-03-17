2022 job jamboree sees eager employers and savvy job seekers at MetraPark

At the 2022 Jobs Jamboree in Billings on Wednesday, the consensus was the job market favors employees.

The Montana Pavilion at MetraPark was packed with both employers and job seekers.

“There’s been a lot of activity, and energy seems high, especially compared to last year when we were here,” said Holly Lake, district sales coordinator at Aflac Insurance. “There’s been a lot more conversations and engaged types of conversations instead of just browsing.”

Aflac is seeking five salespeople and an administrator, she said, and people can work remotely if need be.

Forterra, Inc., a company that constructs cement structures, is short about 12 employees. About 40 people currently work there.

It's offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus, referral bonuses for current employees, attendance incentives, improved health insurance, and increased starting pay.

“Finding the right person has been pretty tough,” said Chris Lingemann operations manager for the region.

JD Boucher is an employment specialist for the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch in Billings. He spoke with employers at the event.

“Luckily, I’ve seen all of these employers trying their best to be flexible and offer them incentives. We’ve had a shortage of kids because so many kids have been able to get jobs recently,” he said.

The biggest struggle in finding jobs for kids is transportation and hours, Boucher said. Employers seeking younger workers would benefit from offering flexible hours and weekend hours, he said.

He added that having a car is pretty crucial when it comes to holding a job in Billings.

Rimrock Foundation, an addiction treatment center, is short-staffed in part because they are competing with local hospitals for nurses, said Alexis Goffena, a medical unit manager. The non-profit has re-evaluated its benefits package and pay, she said.

“We’re not running at full capacity, but we are super fortunate to have the resources and the staff we do have, so we can help the clients that need to come to treatment,” Goffena said.

Nurses and certified nursing assistants are in high demand. Goffena finds they often need a break after COVID-19 burnout.

“People are just re-evaluating their lives and what they want to do for themselves,” Goffena said.

Business owner Amber Fowler attended with her two sons. They’ve worked with her to make and sell jewelry since they were about 10. Nearing 16-years-old and seeking formal employment, Ransom Fowler is looking for a job where he can be busy. He likes to get his work done quickly so he can help others.

“It’s a great opportunity for parents to bring their kids out to see what jobs are in the community,” said Amber, who owns Elichai Fine Jewlery. “It’s a soft start to kids building the idea of their future.”

The jewelry industry has felt disruptions from the pandemic as well as from the war in Ukraine.

Russia has a huge influence in both the diamond and precious metals market, Fowler said. “Overnight, one of our main metals, palladium, went from $2,200 to $3,000 overnight per ounce. For us, that has a huge impact.”

Fowler is grateful to build and sell locally because it helps offset some of the disruptions in the supply chain, she said.

Dana Waldo, a school bus driver and recruiter with First Student Transportation, is seeking 12 drivers for the Billings area. Billings public schools have cut routes and merged routes, causing students to be late by 20 or 30 minutes a couple times a week on her route, she said.

Others at the job fair appeared to search for new careers at their leisure because of the widespread shortages.

Patrick Hare and Alexis Wolff, both 22, were just engaged and are looking to find better paying and more meaningful careers.

“I want to find something that I’m more connected with and feel more passionate about,” Wolff said.

