2022 Montana Women's Run donates thousands for health and fitness

The Montana Women’s Run announced donations to women’s and children’s health and fitness programs in the Billings community from funds raised this year. The 2022 Montana Women’s Run returned to downtown Billings for first time since 2019.

This year’s funds are donated to six worthy causes, including the YWCA, $28,000; Billings Clinic Foundation, $26,000; Rocky Mountain College Women’s Cross-Country and Track Scholarship Programs, $5,000; MSU-Billings Women’s Cross-Country and Track Scholarship Programs, $5,000; Billings YMCA, $18,000, Montana Amateur Sports for Yellowstone Elementary School Cross Country Race and Big Sky Fit Kids, $8,000. With this year’s contributions, the Montana Women’s Run has donated over $1,637,500 to local organizations that promote women’s and children’s health and fitness.

The YWCA provides services to women through their Gateway House, domestic violence training, transitional living facility and other programs that are not otherwise available in the Billings community. The YWCA has partnered with the Montana Women’s Run for many years.

Billings Clinic’s Women’s Wellness program provides health screenings, including mammograms, pap smears, and blood panels, for women who are underinsured or without insurance. Since 2001, the year the Montana Women’s Run began donating to the Billings Clinic Women’s Wellness Fund, the fund has helped over 3,000 women by providing payment for preventative screenings, including mammograms, pap smears, office visits and lab panels.

Rocky Mountain College uses the funds to award a scholarship to a female in its cross-country or track programs. Rocky has supported the Montana Women’s Run for decades by providing space for the event’s 8-week Getting Started Clinics and the Kids’ Run. Awarding the scholarship to a female cross-country or track runner recognizes the Montana Women’s Run commitment to health and fitness.

MSU-B also uses the funds for a scholarship for a female cross-country or track runner. The women on the MSU-B women’s cross-country and track teams have served as positive role models to all young people in our community, competing in and volunteering for the run years after graduation.

The Billings Family YMCA provides health and fitness oriented services and programs to families throughout the Billings community, such as swimming lessons, fitness programs and adult and youth sports, regardless of the ability to pay.

Big Sky Fit Kids encourages healthy habits for Montana kids at home and school. It is a free activity and nutrition program, teaching Montana youth about the importance of being physically active while increasing fruit and vegetable servings.

Yellowstone Elementary Cross-Country Meet is an event for 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade boys and girls. Entry is free, encouraging all kids to participate. The event features grade specific races, a team atmosphere, individual and team awards, and educational information about healthy lifestyles for students and parents.

Montana Women’s Run began in 1982 with 200 registrants and celebrated this year with over 4,800 women participating in-person in downtown Billings and across the United States in a virtual race. Today, the race is recognized as the largest running event for women in the state of Montana, and one of the largest all-women’s races in the country. The major sponsors of the 2022 Montana Women’s Run were Billings Clinic, ExxonMobil, First Interstate Bank, Graphic Imprints, The Planet 106.7 and KTVQ. The 2023 race will mark the 42nd anniversary of the Montana Women’s Run. Next year’s race will be held in person in downtown Billings on May 14, 2023.