Spring has not sprung until yard waste collection begins!

Before getting excited about yard work, the Solid Waste Division would like to remind Billings residents on the following annual yard waste collection FYIs.

1. Yard waste will be collected weekly in the green bin from Monday, April 3, to Saturday, Nov. 25, this year.

2. Please follow the pickup guidelines to ensure timely collection.

3. For a reminder of your yard waste collection day please refer to the Yard Waste Route Map at https://rb.gy/6j9h2o

4. Large limbs and branches are collected as “extras” and not yard waste. Find more details about the yard waste program and the "extras" pickup schedule on the Public Works Website at billingsmtpublicworks.gov/183/Garbage-Collection

5. If you do not have a green yard waste bin and would like to request one, please contact our Account Services team at 406-657-8315 (option 3).

Please reach out on social media, call our Solid Waste office at 406-657-8285, or email us at hodsonm@billingsmt.gov if you have any questions. Thank you for your cooperation and happy yard-ing everyone.