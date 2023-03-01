The American Cancer Society of Yellowstone will kick off the 2023 Relay For Life season from 5:30 – 9 p.m. on Friday at the Pub Station, 2502 First Ave. N. in Billings. The event will highlight the plans for the coming Relay season as well as celebrate the participants, teams and sponsors that make Yellowstone Relay a success each year.

This family-friendly event is free and will include food courtesy of Tiny’s Catering and live music by Payne Gorder. Additional activities include Heads or Tails, interactive art piece, and raffle baskets.

Last year, Yellowstone Relay For Life placed 10th in the world among Relay For Life events after contributing more than $512,000 to the fight cancer. Funds raised allow the American Cancer Society to invest in groundbreaking research and support cancer survivors on the national and local levels. Within the last year, four grants were provided to our local hospitals to help cancer patients with expenses related to travel and housing.

Join Yellowstone Relay For Life teams, survivors, and volunteers for a fun night of conversation, reflection, and celebration and kick off the 2023 Yellowstone Relay For Life season. Yellowstone Relay For Life will take place on July 14. All interested teams and participants can sign up online or learn more about the event at yellowstonerelay.org.