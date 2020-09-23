214 COVID-19 cases and 1 death reported Wednesday in Montana; active cases at 2,237

County health officials previously said that if three of the four categories being monitored go into red status, a county-wide school closure could be recommended. The statuses for the numbers driven categories are being determined based on a two-week average.

Both categories remained in yellow status Wednesday.

COVID-19 Daily Case Average, defined as daily new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people based on a seven-day average Sunday through Saturday, was reported to be at 31 new daily cases per 100,000 people.

Last week's update put the COVID-19 Daily Case Average in the county at 18 per 100,000. A week prior the county reported a daily case average of 20 cases per 100,000 people.

For Positive COVID-19 Test Rate, defined as the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests based on a seven-day average each Sunday through Saturday, the county reported 9.1% positivity. That rate falls within yellow status. The threshold for red status is 10%.

A week ago the county reported a positivity rate of 6.3%. Two weeks ago the positivity rate was at 7.2%.