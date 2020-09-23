214 COVID-19 cases and 1 death reported Wednesday in Montana; active cases at 2,237

Another 214 COVID-19 cases and one death were reported Wednesday morning, according to the latest updates to the state's case mapping and information website.
The website relies on Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services data.
The new cases bring the state's active case total to 2,237 and the death total to 165.
A week ago the state was reporting 2,104 active COVID-19 cases and 141 COVID-19 deaths. Two weeks ago Montana had reported 2,028 active COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths.
The counties that reported the most new cases Wednesday are Yellowstone, Rosebud, Flathead, Cascade, Gallatin and Roosevelt. Each of those counties reported a double-digit increase in new cases.
The COVID-19 related death reported Wednesday was a Yellowstone County woman in her 60s who died Tuesday in a county hospital.
She is the 16th Yellowstone County resident whose death in September has been linked to COVID-19, and the 62nd person in the county to die as a result of COVID-19.
Yellowstone County has reported 58 COVID-19 related deaths since July 6.
As of July 6, the county had 309 total COVID-19 cases. Total cases in Yellowstone County Wednesday morning had reached 2,927.
The state website was also updated to reflect the death of a Big Horn County man in his 70s who died while hospitalized Tuesday. He was the 22nd Big Horn County resident to have died from COVID-19.
A total of 10,912 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Montana since March. Of those cases, 8,510 people are considered recovered.
Active hospitalizations continued to increase Wednesday morning, with 124 being reported. At the start of the week, 104 people were hospitalized statewide.
A week ago Wednesday, 106 people were hospitalized across the state. Two weeks ago the state was reporting 163 people actively hospitalized.
A total of 601 people have been hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19, according to data compiled by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The state website Wednesday also showed another 3,151 new tests for a total of 317,160 tests.
Yellowstone County added 45 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday for an active case total of 676. A week ago Wednesday the county had 752 active cases. Two weeks ago the county had 813 active cases.
The county health department updated its COVID-19 public health dashboard Wednesday for two of the categories being used to inform a school closure decision.
County health officials previously said that if three of the four categories being monitored go into red status, a county-wide school closure could be recommended. The statuses for the numbers driven categories are being determined based on a two-week average.
Both categories remained in yellow status Wednesday.
COVID-19 Daily Case Average, defined as daily new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people based on a seven-day average Sunday through Saturday, was reported to be at 31 new daily cases per 100,000 people.
Last week's update put the COVID-19 Daily Case Average in the county at 18 per 100,000. A week prior the county reported a daily case average of 20 cases per 100,000 people.
For Positive COVID-19 Test Rate, defined as the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests based on a seven-day average each Sunday through Saturday, the county reported 9.1% positivity. That rate falls within yellow status. The threshold for red status is 10%.
A week ago the county reported a positivity rate of 6.3%. Two weeks ago the positivity rate was at 7.2%.
Flathead County reported 20 new cases for 267 active cases, which is the second highest active case total in the state. A week ago, the state website showed Flathead County with 183 active cases. Two weeks ago, the county had 129 active cases, according to the state's website.
Cascade County added 19 new cases for 232 active cases. Cascade County has the third highest active case total in the state. A week ago Cascade County reported 223 active cases. Two weeks ago it had 184 active cases.
Roosevelt County reported 14 cases for 150 active cases. That was the fourth highest number of active cases for any Montana county Wednesday. Last Wednesday Roosevelt County had 48 active cases. Two weeks ago the county had 25 active cases.
Those numbers are based on the state's case mapping website. The Roosevelt County Health Department, as other health departments in the state have done previously, noted in a social media post Wednesday that there are discrepancies between what the county is reporting and what is being reported on the state's website due to a lag in updating caused by reporting system issues.
The Roosevelt County Health Department Wednesday reported 128 active cases.
Rosebud County reported 21 new cases Wednesday for 149 active cases. Rosebud County had the fifth highest number of active cases in the state Wednesday. A week ago Wednesday Rosebud County had 365 active cases. Two weeks ago it had 233 active cases.
Big Horn County added nine cases for 116 active. A week ago Big Horn County had 120 active cases. Two weeks ago it had 142 active cases.
Missoula County reported one new cases Wednesday for 122 active cases. A week ago the county had 69 active cases. Two weeks ago it had 40 active cases.
Other counties reporting cases Wednesday include:
- Gallatin with 15 (83 active)
- Hill with nine (34 active)
- Lewis and Clark with nine (36 active)
- Choteau with seven (11 active)
- Custer with six (24 active)
- Lake with five (21 active)
- Blaine with four (six active)
- Carbon with three (10 active)
- Fergus with three (eight active)
- Park with three (nine active)
- Glacier with two (46 active)
- Jefferson with two (21 active)
- Powder River with two (two active)
- Sweet Grass with two (four active)
- Beaverhead with one (four active)
- Daniels with one (one active)
- Dawson with one (14 active)
- Phillips with one (three active)
- Stillwater with one (16 active)
- Teton with one (one active)
- Wheatland with one (two active)
According to the state's Joint Information Center, county, gender, age range and date reported information for cases reported Wednesday is as follows:
County
Gender
Age Range
Date Reported
Beaverhead
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Big Horn
F
30-39
09/22/2020
Big Horn
F
10-19
09/22/2020
Big Horn
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Big Horn
F
60-69
09/22/2020
Big Horn
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Big Horn
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Big Horn
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Big Horn
M
20-29
09/22/2020
Big Horn
F
10-19
09/22/2020
Blaine
M
0-9
09/22/2020
Blaine
F
30-39
09/22/2020
Blaine
M
60-69
09/22/2020
Blaine
M
10-19
09/22/2020
Carbon
F
60-69
09/22/2020
Carbon
F
80-89
09/22/2020
Carbon
F
70-79
09/22/2020
Cascade
M
20-29
09/22/2020
Cascade
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Cascade
M
20-29
09/22/2020
Cascade
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Cascade
F
50-59
09/22/2020
Cascade
M
40-49
09/22/2020
Cascade
F
10-19
09/22/2020
Cascade
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Cascade
M
20-29
09/22/2020
Cascade
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Cascade
M
10-19
09/22/2020
Cascade
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Cascade
M
30-39
09/22/2020
Cascade
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Cascade
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Cascade
F
60-69
09/22/2020
Cascade
F
60-69
09/22/2020
Cascade
M
20-29
09/22/2020
Cascade
M
20-29
09/22/2020
Chouteau
M
60-69
09/22/2020
Chouteau
M
30-39
09/22/2020
Chouteau
M
0-9
09/22/2020
Chouteau
M
10-19
09/22/2020
Chouteau
M
30-39
09/22/2020
Chouteau
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Chouteau
M
30-39
09/22/2020
Custer
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Custer
F
70-79
09/22/2020
Custer
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Custer
M
40-49
09/22/2020
Custer
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Custer
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Daniels
F
30-39
09/22/2020
Dawson
F
30-39
09/22/2020
Fergus
F
60-69
09/22/2020
Fergus
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Fergus
F
60-69
09/22/2020
Flathead
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Flathead
F
10-19
09/22/2020
Flathead
F
10-19
09/22/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Flathead
M
30-39
09/22/2020
Flathead
M
40-49
09/22/2020
Flathead
F
10-19
09/22/2020
Flathead
F
30-39
09/22/2020
Flathead
F
70-79
09/22/2020
Flathead
F
30-39
09/22/2020
Flathead
F
10-19
09/22/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Flathead
F
60-69
09/22/2020
Flathead
F
50-59
09/22/2020
Flathead
F
50-59
09/22/2020
Flathead
F
50-59
09/22/2020
Flathead
F
50-59
09/22/2020
Flathead
M
70-79
09/22/2020
Flathead
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Flathead
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Gallatin
F
50-59
09/22/2020
Gallatin
M
30-39
09/22/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Gallatin
M
0-9
09/22/2020
Gallatin
F
60-69
09/22/2020
Gallatin
M
40-49
09/22/2020
Gallatin
F
50-59
09/22/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Gallatin
M
40-49
09/22/2020
Gallatin
F
10-19
09/22/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
09/22/2020
Gallatin
F
10-19
09/22/2020
Gallatin
F
60-69
09/22/2020
Gallatin
F
50-59
09/22/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
09/22/2020
Glacier
F
60-69
09/22/2020
Glacier
M
30-39
09/22/2020
Hill
F
30-39
09/22/2020
Hill
M
20-29
09/22/2020
Hill
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Hill
M
30-39
09/22/2020
Hill
M
50-59
09/22/2020
Hill
M
10-19
09/22/2020
Hill
M
40-49
09/22/2020
Hill
M
0-9
09/22/2020
Hill
M
10-19
09/22/2020
Jefferson
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Jefferson
F
10-19
09/22/2020
Lake
F
50-59
09/22/2020
Lake
F
10-19
09/22/2020
Lake
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Lake
M
20-29
09/22/2020
Lake
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
0-9
09/22/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
30-39
09/22/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
50-59
09/22/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
20-29
09/22/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
70-79
09/22/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
60-69
09/22/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
50-59
09/22/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
50-59
09/22/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Missoula
M
10-19
09/22/2020
Park
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Park
M
10-19
09/22/2020
Park
M
20-29
09/22/2020
Phillips
M
60-69
09/22/2020
Powder River
M
20-29
09/22/2020
Powder River
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Roosevelt
M
20-29
09/22/2020
Roosevelt
F
10-19
09/22/2020
Roosevelt
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Roosevelt
F
10-19
09/22/2020
Roosevelt
M
30-39
09/22/2020
Roosevelt
M
30-39
09/22/2020
Roosevelt
M
30-39
09/22/2020
Roosevelt
F
10-19
09/22/2020
Roosevelt
F
60-69
09/22/2020
Roosevelt
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Roosevelt
F
60-69
09/22/2020
Roosevelt
F
60-69
09/22/2020
Roosevelt
F
30-39
09/22/2020
Roosevelt
F
50-59
09/22/2020
Rosebud
F
60-69
09/22/2020
Rosebud
M
60-69
09/22/2020
Rosebud
M
30-39
09/22/2020
Rosebud
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Rosebud
F
50-59
09/22/2020
Rosebud
M
50-59
09/22/2020
Rosebud
F
30-39
09/22/2020
Rosebud
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Rosebud
F
10-19
09/22/2020
Rosebud
F
10-19
09/22/2020
Rosebud
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Rosebud
F
10-19
09/22/2020
Rosebud
F
10-19
09/22/2020
Rosebud
M
60-69
09/22/2020
Rosebud
M
10-19
09/22/2020
Rosebud
M
60-69
09/22/2020
Rosebud
F
30-39
09/22/2020
Rosebud
M
30-39
09/22/2020
Rosebud
F
10-19
09/22/2020
Rosebud
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Rosebud
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Silver Bow
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Silver Bow
F
30-39
09/22/2020
Silver Bow
F
60-69
09/22/2020
Silver Bow
M
40-49
09/22/2020
Silver Bow
M
20-29
09/22/2020
Silver Bow
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Stillwater
M
10-19
09/22/2020
Sweet Grass
M
60-69
09/22/2020
Sweet Grass
F
50-59
09/22/2020
Teton
F
60-69
09/22/2020
Wheatland
F
70-79
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
M
60-69
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
50-59
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
M
60-69
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
M
50-59
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
50-59
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
M
0-9
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
M
0-9
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
M
60-69
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
M
70-79
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
50-59
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
M
10-19
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
10-19
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
M
60-69
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
F
10-19
09/22/2020
Yellowstone
M
10-19
09/22/2020
This story will be updated.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.