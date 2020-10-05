230 Montana health care providers: We must flatten the COVID-19 curve again

Dear Neighbor,

Earlier this year, some of us wrote to ask for your help. Because of the hard work and sacrifices you made then, we flattened Montana’s curve and saved lives. Thank you — we know it wasn’t easy. You helped buy time for the hard-working nurses, doctors, and other health care workers of your community to fight back against COVID-19 with treatments, tests, safety protocols, and more space in our hospitals. We are more ready than we have ever been. We are here for you now and WILL be there for you no matter what, but we still need your help. We need it now more than ever.

COVID-19 is surging in our community and in Montana. The situation is more serious than it has ever been in our state. New case counts and hospitalizations are hitting record highs nearly every day and tragically more and more Montanans are losing their lives to this disease. Our health care systems here and around the region are being strained under this pressure. COVID-19 can impact everyone — young, old, healthy, or chronically ill. It can cause heart damage in young athletes, it can increase the risk of pre-term delivery in pregnant mothers, it can steal the lives of our loved ones from us too soon, particularly our elders.