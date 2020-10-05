230 Montana health care providers: We must flatten the COVID-19 curve again

More than 230 Montana health care providers have signed a letter asking the public to once again do its part to flatten the COVID-19 curve as cases surge.
The letter, sent Oct. 5 to the Billings Gazette, calls the regional surge in COVID-19 cases “more serious than it has ever been in our state.” As a result, hospitals and other health care facilities are straining to provide care, the providers write. So, the providers have asked the public to double-down on prevention efforts to once again flatten the curve in Montana, offering an itemized list of actions the public can take to slow the spread.
The letter is a response to consistently record-breaking case numbers, Dr. Nathan Allen, head of Billings Clinic’s emergency department, said Monday.
“We could be doing a much better job as a community with some of those specific requests,” he said. “We need to continue to fight the pandemic together as a community.”
The letter was sent to health providers in the region Saturday, and within the first 24 hours had garnered 200 signatures, Allen said. By Monday afternoon, 234 providers had signed it. Most were from Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare, but 6 other communities were also represented: Hardin, Glendive, Red Lodge, Columbus, Bozeman and Missoula. It's also signed by other Billings providers from RiverStone Health, Montana State University Billings, Rocky Mountain College and Montana Psychiatry.
Allen said he suspects the letter’s wide support is motivated in part by stretched resources and staff at facilities, and the public’s inconsistent response to the disease.
"We believe (the signatures) reflect the seriousness of the community health and hospital capacity situation that the medical community perceives and the importance of these recommendations," Allen wrote to The Gazette. "We need our community to partner with us for everyone’s health and safety."
“The community is at times struggling to recognize the severity of this disease and the severity of the pandemic in Montana,” he said in an interview. “A lot of people are taking action, but it’s not everyone.”
Allen recognized that the steps to stem the spread aren’t easy, and at times bring hardship of their own. Montana and the United States as whole have seen record unemployment as a direct result of COVID-19. Schools closed abruptly in March, forcing many parents to work from home or quit their jobs entirely to provide care for their children. Mental health resources in the state have seen an increase in use, and many families have not been able to gather with loved ones in care homes for months.
Dr. Dave Higgins, a pediatrician at Billings Clinic, also recognized the difficulty of following the guidelines.
"These things that are being asked, they’re hard," he said. "Each person may have a harder time doing some of these things than others. And, we're tired of doing this. We're fatigued. But they're so critical at this time."
Higgins stressed the goal of this advice to social distance, mask up and more is to keep life going, not to shut it down.
"We want to keep kids in school, to keep people at work," he said. "We want people to have the freedom to do all those things safely. To get there, we hope people will rally around this shared common goal."
For those in the community who may not realize the severity of the surge, Higgins implored them to listen to the stories of people whose lives have been "torn apart and affected by COVID-19."
"Those stories are out there," he said. "But unfortunately, if people haven't experienced it in their own circles, it may not seem real. But, with enough time, unfortunately, sadly, they're going to. We don't want to see that."
The letter is at least the second of its kind since the COVID-19 pandemic took off in Montana in March. On March 24, leaders of Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare’s emergency departments penned an open letter to the community asking that the public stay home to stem the spread of the virus.
Their letter in full follows:
Dear Neighbor,
Earlier this year, some of us wrote to ask for your help. Because of the hard work and sacrifices you made then, we flattened Montana’s curve and saved lives. Thank you — we know it wasn’t easy. You helped buy time for the hard-working nurses, doctors, and other health care workers of your community to fight back against COVID-19 with treatments, tests, safety protocols, and more space in our hospitals. We are more ready than we have ever been. We are here for you now and WILL be there for you no matter what, but we still need your help. We need it now more than ever.
COVID-19 is surging in our community and in Montana. The situation is more serious than it has ever been in our state. New case counts and hospitalizations are hitting record highs nearly every day and tragically more and more Montanans are losing their lives to this disease. Our health care systems here and around the region are being strained under this pressure. COVID-19 can impact everyone — young, old, healthy, or chronically ill. It can cause heart damage in young athletes, it can increase the risk of pre-term delivery in pregnant mothers, it can steal the lives of our loved ones from us too soon, particularly our elders.
Reducing the spread of disease is the most powerful tool our community has to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the best way to keep our children safely in school, to keep our economy open, and to keep our friends, family, and neighbors alive. Other communities and states have been overwhelmed by this virus. We are not immune, and the risk of that happening here has never been higher. We are working every day to prevent this, but will not be successful without your help.
We need you to prioritize doing these things EVERY day:
- Wear a mask whenever you are outside your home or around other people.
- If you are exposed to someone with COVID-19, quarantine at home for 14 days.
- If you are sick, get tested, self-quarantine, and follow public health advice.
- If your children are sick, keep them home from school or day care and follow return to school guidelines.
- Wash your hands regularly.
- Keep at least 6-feet away from others.
- Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
- Support our economy by patronizing businesses that prioritize your and our community’s health and safety by following public health orders and best practices.
As a community we flattened the curve once before. We must do it again.
Sincerely,
The health care providers of your community
