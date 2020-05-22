23rd annual St. John’s Summer Concert Series canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

St. John’s United has canceled its 2020 St. John’s Summer Concert Series, out of concern for the safety of residents, employees and guests.

With 22 seasons under its belt, the event regularly had 2,000 fans gathered for a concert, with a season attendance of 10,000.

The popular free concert series was scheduled to kick off on Thursday, June 25, with Almeda Bradshaw opening for headliners Wylie & The Wild West.

According to a press release from the organization, all of the musical artists scheduled to perform this year have been invited to perform during the 2021 Summer Concert Series.