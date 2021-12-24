24 Native-owned small businesses receive $320k through the Indian Equity Fund

At least 24 Native-owned small businesses are receiving $320,000 in grants available through the Indian Equity Fund, according to the Montana Department of Commerce.
The Indian Equity Fund is one of four financial assistance programs under the Office of Indian Country Economic Development at the Montana Department of Commerce.
Eastern Montana grant recipients include:
Crow
- Juiced Up in Crow Agency will receive $14,000 to purchase a 16-by-26-foot trailer for a drive-up café.
- Real Bird Trail Rides in Garryowen will receive $14,000 to purchase equipment and supplies.
- TruColors P&C in Havre will receive $12,000 to purchase a new work truck and equipment.
Fort Belknap
- Crasco & Crasco Construction in Dodson will receive $13,000 to purchase a side dump trailer.
- Marlin’s Heating in Harlem will receive $14,000 to purchase equipment, including a hydraulic liftgate.
- Rezolution in Harlem will receive $13,000 to purchase a new camera and equipment.
Fort Peck
- 365 Design in Wolf Point will receive $14,000 to purchase a new printer.
- Lien Windshield in Wolf Point will receive $12,000 to build out a shop expansion to service multiple vehicles.
- RX Carwash in Wolf Point will receive $14,000 to purchase equipment, supplies, and a new payment system.
Northern Cheyenne
- Bark Park in Billings will receive $14,000 to purchase and install artificial pet turf for its outdoor area.
- Hot Rock Healing in Lame Deer will receive $14,000 to purchase a small cabin for services.
- Warrior Trail in Lame Deer will receive $12,000 to purchase a storage unit for inventory.
To learn more about the Office of Indian Country Economic Development, visit MarketMT.com.