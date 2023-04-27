The 25th annual Boat-N-Bicycle Swap will be held on Friday and Saturday in Billings in the Sunshine Sports parking lot.

Those cleaning out their garage or closet and want to get rid of gear can drop it off. Consignments will be taken on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. There is no consignment fee to put boats or gear in the swap, only a small gear handling fee.

Products that can be sold include just about anything outdoorsy, such as: rafts, SUPs, kayaks, canoes, mountain/race/kids bicycles, drift boats, sailboards, sailboats and small fishing boats, bicycle parts and accessories, camping gear, clothing, paddles, roof racks, life jackets and outdoor gear.

Those looking to purchase used items can begin shopping at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Sunshine Sports parking lot at 304 Moore Lane in Billings.

For more information, log on to the Sunshine Sports website at www.sunshine-sports.com/events/ or phone 406-252-3724 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.