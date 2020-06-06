25th annual Youth Fishing Jamboree planned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 25th annual free Youth Fishing Jamboree is scheduled to take place from 9:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at Lake Josephine in Riverfront Park. The event is open to children age 5-14.

The jamboree will provide fishing instruction, bait, canoeing and fly fishing, as well as fishing poles for those who need them.

This year, the event will include a Montana Audubon Society nature experience and a picnic at no cost, according to a press release from the Billings Kiwanis Program, an organizer of the event.

A parent or other adult guardian must accompany each child. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will provide a free adult fishing license for adults accompanying children.

Participation is limited to the first 80 to register at Cabela’s, the Billings Family YMCA, or online at billingskiwanis.org.

For more information, call Bill Clagg at 245-8051.

