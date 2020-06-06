25th annual Youth Fishing Jamboree planned

25th annual Youth Fishing Jamboree planned

{{featured_button_text}}

The 25th annual free Youth Fishing Jamboree is scheduled to take place from 9:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at Lake Josephine in Riverfront Park. The event is open to children age 5-14.

The jamboree will provide fishing instruction, bait, canoeing and fly fishing, as well as fishing poles for those who need them.

This year, the event will include a Montana Audubon Society nature experience and a picnic at no cost, according to a press release from the Billings Kiwanis Program, an organizer of the event.

A parent or other adult guardian must accompany each child. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will provide a free adult fishing license for adults accompanying children.

Participation is limited to the first 80 to register at Cabela’s, the Billings Family YMCA, or online at billingskiwanis.org.

For more information, call Bill Clagg at 245-8051.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News