29 COVID deaths added to Yellowstone County total after review of death certificates

State data recorded 104 deaths from COVID-19 related illness in the last week. And in Yellowstone County, after reviewing death certificates for the period beginning Sept. 1, 2021, RiverStone Health has identified an additional 29 deaths from COVID-19 related illness that were not previously reported.

On Monday, state data reflected 2,183 deaths. The death certificate reconciliation will be reflected on the state health department’s online map this week.

In addition, four Yellowstone County residents died of COVID-19 related illness in a local hospital over the weekend. With the 33 deaths reported Monday, Yellowstone County’s pandemic death toll now stands at 387 lives lost since April 2020.

“With these additional death reports from September and October, our hearts go out to our many neighbors who have lost loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO, in a press release. “Let us resolve to do all we can to prevent future COVID-19 illness and death by getting vaccinated and encouraging everyone we love to get vaccinated.”