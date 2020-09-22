29 vets need new headstones after Billings cemetery crash

“And that was just due to deterioration,” he said.

After officers arrived at the crash at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the driver had left the scene, according to an email from Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley. Officers found the driver, a 30-year-old man from Billings, and issued several citations. The name of the man has not been released, and the reports of the crash are still being compiled by investigators.

Outside of the staff hours dedicated to cleanup and applying for new headstones, Waite said the VA will bear the cost of their replacement. Confirming the names of all those who need a replacement will still require staff members to sort through the cemetery’s archives, looking through paperwork that Waite said hasn’t been touched in decades.

“For the application, it’s a matter of going through all of our records and providing that to the VA. … Really, we’re doing a historical investigation into everyone who needs a new headstone,” he said.

Waite said that he’s been in contact with personnel with the VA, and the department’s National Cemetery Administration, which maintains national cemeteries dedicated to veterans and provides them with the iconic marble headstone seen in Arlington National Cemetery or at the nearby Little Bighorn Battlefield.