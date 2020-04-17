$3.4M in youth homelessness grants available in Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Montana Continuum of Care Coalition recently announced it is accepting grant applications to address youth experiencing homelessness in Montana.

According to a press release from the organization, the grants are part of a $3.4 million Youth Homeless Demonstration Program awarded to the MT Continuum of Care from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Eligible applicants are nonprofit organizations, state and local governments, and instrumentalities of state and local governments. For-profit entities are not eligible.

Grants will be available to serve youth and young adults 24 years of age or younger who are experiencing homelessness, including unaccompanied youth, pregnant and parenting youth, youth involved with juvenile justice, youth from the foster care system, LGBTQ youth, victims of sexual trafficking or exploitation and Native American and other minority youth.

Priority grant activities include providing permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, rapid rehousing and crises housing as well as the supportive services necessary to ensure youth are stably housed.

The application deadline is Wednesday, May 27.

The Request for Proposals is available by emailing bobbuzzas@gmail.com or downloading from the MT CoC website at montanacoc.org.

