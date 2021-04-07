3 arrested after Roosevelt County pursuit

Three people suspected in a series of crimes that stretched across multiple Montana counties over the span of multiple days were arrested Wednesday after a pursuit in Roosevelt County.

By the conclusion of the pursuit the suspect vehicle and a Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office patrol car both had front end damage.

Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton said Wednesday night that to his knowledge a Roosevelt County deputy had been transported for medical treatment as a precaution.

"As far as a I know, he's going to be OK," Fulton said.

The three people arrested at the conclusion of the pursuit are suspected to have stolen a pickup truck out of Carbon County, which is the same vehicle involved in the Wednesday pursuit. They are also suspected in a residential burglary in Rosebud County at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, and to have stolen fuel in McCone County, according to Fulton.

The sheriff said he had limited details about what happened in the Roosevelt County pursuit and so he could not speak to exactly how the sheriff's office vehicle got damaged. Likewise, the sheriff had limited details about the timeline of events prior to the burglary in Rosebud County.

In a social media post Wednesday night on the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office Facebook page Fulton offered his thanks to all the agencies that had assisted in the arrests. "Without the help from individuals and Eastern Montana Sheriff's Offices, they may still be out there causing problems," the sheriff wrote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.