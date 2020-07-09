3 deaths since Monday from Canyon Creek Memory Care COVID-19 outbreak in Billings

The statement from Canyon Creek says that in April and May three residents showing signs or symptoms related to COVID-19 were quarantined, and tested negative. "Against this background, Canyon Creek declined to participate in the voluntary sentinel testing program when it was offered by the State of Montana on June 16th."

The statement goes on to say that a resident of Canyon Creek began to show symptoms on June 30th and was tested "immediately" and the results were positive.

The incubation period for COVID-19 is believed to be between two to 14 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meaning sentinel testing, were it done at Canyon Creek between the time it was offered by the state and the time the resident showed symptoms, could have potentially detected the presence of the disease.

Based on information that has been made public so far, it still remains unclear when the sentinel testing would have taken place and on what timeline the results would have been returned.

Mass testing at Canyon Creek was done on July 3 in response to the symptomatic resident discovered earlier that week, and the facility remains under quarantine.