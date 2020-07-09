3 deaths since Monday from Canyon Creek Memory Care COVID-19 outbreak in Billings

The COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings has led to three deaths since Monday, according to the Yellowstone County health department.
All three people died at the senior care facility, according to RiverStone Health. Yellowstone County has now had seven deaths from COVID-19, more than any other county in Montana.
Riverstone Health issued a press release Thursday morning announcing that on Monday a woman in her 70s died, on Wednesday a woman in her 80s died, and on Thursday a man in his 90s died.
All deaths "stem from the COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care," the press release says.
Wednesday it was announced that a total of 45 residents and 21 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility which specializes in treatment of seniors with Alzheimer's, dementia and other cognitive issues. Two of the residents had been hospitalized, RiverStone said earlier this week.
The outbreak was first announced Tuesday, when Canyon Creek and its owner Koelsch Community, published a press release stating mass testing at the facility last Friday had returned 43 positive cases among residents and 15 positive cases among employees.
Canyon Creek issued another statement Wednesday addressing in part Gov. Steve Bullock's announcement earlier this week that the care center had previously declined to participate in sentinel testing.
The statement from Canyon Creek says that in April and May three residents showing signs or symptoms related to COVID-19 were quarantined, and tested negative. "Against this background, Canyon Creek declined to participate in the voluntary sentinel testing program when it was offered by the State of Montana on June 16th."
The statement goes on to say that a resident of Canyon Creek began to show symptoms on June 30th and was tested "immediately" and the results were positive.
The incubation period for COVID-19 is believed to be between two to 14 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meaning sentinel testing, were it done at Canyon Creek between the time it was offered by the state and the time the resident showed symptoms, could have potentially detected the presence of the disease.
Based on information that has been made public so far, it still remains unclear when the sentinel testing would have taken place and on what timeline the results would have been returned.
Mass testing at Canyon Creek was done on July 3 in response to the symptomatic resident discovered earlier that week, and the facility remains under quarantine.
The timeline put forward by Canyon Creek also means that the Canyon Creek resident began showing symptoms about five days after Bullock announced that nursing homes and assisted living facilities taking safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus could resume visits.
John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO, said earlier this week that while the investigation into the outbreak remained ongoing, his agency suspected a staff member or visitor brought the disease into the facility.
In a video press conference Tuesday, which included a public service announcement about masking involving the head football coaches at Montana State University and the University of Montana, Bullock discussed the Canyon Creek situation and announced he would be enacting a rule that requires facilities that allow visitors to participate in testing of residents and employees.
Last Friday, Felton announced that RiverStone would be putting visitation restrictions back in place. At the time, about a dozen cases had been connected to seven senior care facilities in Billings, according to Felton.
“Tragically, three more COVID-19 infected Yellowstone County residents have passed away. Families are experiencing the profound grief of losing a loved one and we mourn with them,” Felton said in the Thursday morning press release. “With the passing of these residents, we are reminded that our most vulnerable community members — elderly, immuno-compromised, and those with chronic conditions — are especially at risk and we must continue to take measures to protect them from this disease.”
Yellowstone County added 46 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning, bringing its total number of active cases to 235, the most of any county in the state. To date, Yellowstone County has had 377 total cases.
Mayor Bill Cole in a letter released to the community Monday called on Billings and Yellowstone County residents to wear marks, practice social distancing and follow other directives from the county health department.
