3 Farm to Trunk food distribution events planned

Farm to Trunk

Dick Anderson and other Billings Food Bank volunteers load up food during the "Farm to Trunk" distribution day in July. Three more distribution days will take place Sept. 9-11 in the Billings Food Bank's parking lot.

The Billings Food Bank will distribute a variety of grocery items from FarmLink, the USDA and local growers, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily Sept. 9-11 in the food bank’s parking lot at 2112 Fourth Ave. N.

Everyone is eligible to receive the items, according to a press release from the food bank. Individuals are asked to be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue.

Volunteers are need to assist with food distribution. Anyone wanting to help should call 406-259-2856

