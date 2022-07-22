3 horses shot dead near Billings being investigated by sheriff's office

Three horses were shot dead on a rural Yellowstone County property southwest of Acton earlier this week.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the death of three mares shot sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, said Ted McFarland, who lives on the property.

“I feel I know what a drive-by shooting victim feels like ‘cause those horses are family,” McFarland said.

McFarland, 68, is the third generation in his family to operate the ranch on Popelka Road, near the northern border of the county. He lives on the property with his wife, Lisa McFarland, and his two daughters.

McFarland saw the three horses Tuesday morning while he was checking the water for his cows. They were staying in a pasture, he said, and appeared perfectly healthy while living off the knee-high grass that grew in the area. McFarland’s daughters saw the two black mares and one chestnut alive and well on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday morning, McFarland said, he could smell something rotting. He found all three horses dead in the pasture. He called the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and brand inspector with the Montana Department of Livestock. Investigators found gunshot wounds in all three horses.

“My family’s been on this ranch, starting with my grandfather, almost 100 years. I’m 68 years old, and nothing like this has ever happened before,” McFarland said.

McFarland and his family trained, broke and road the three horses for years, he said, until the workload at the ranch forced him to adopt ATVs. While the horses were no longer being used for ranch work, McFarland said he made sure for the past five years that they were fed and watered in their pasture.

The investigation into the horses’ death is still ongoing, and investigators are currently searching for shell casings in the area. With the grass so high, McFarland likens it to finding a needle in a haystack.

The McFarland family is offering a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of who is responsible for killing their horses. Anyone with information can contact YCSO at (406) 256-2929.