3 killed in crash with semi, SUV made U-turn on I-90 near Billings

Three men from Laurel were killed Monday after the sport utility vehicle they were in made a U-turn on Interstate 90 in Billings and pulled into the path of a semitractor-trailer, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

The men had apparently pulled over to the side of the road in the westbound lanes to check on an abandoned vehicle at around noon, the patrol said.

The vehicle the men were checking on had a disabled front tire and had been marked abandoned by MHP Sunday night, according to Trooper Brennen Plucker. The trooper said it's believed the men had plans to either work on the vehicle or remove it.

The SUV turned onto the interstate and it appeared to the driver of the semi that the SUV was going to merge onto the highway, according to Plucker.

The SUV then kept turning counter-clockwise on the interstate about 270 degrees until it was nearly perpendicular to the road and the passenger's side was exposed to oncoming traffic, according to the trooper.

At that point the semi, in the driving lane, was unable to stop and the two vehicles collided. The vehicles traveled off the roadway for around 200 feet before colliding with the cable barrier.