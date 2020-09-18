3 more COVID-19 deaths; Montana adds record cases second day in a row

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another 224 COVID-19 cases and three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday morning in Montana.

The 224 cases is the highest number of cases Montana has reported in a single day. The previous high was the previous day, Thursday, when 214 cases were reported. The third highest was July 24 with 208 cases.

The cases announced Friday bring the statewide active case total to 2,225 compared to 1,859 last Friday and 1,992 two weeks ago.

The three deaths reported on Friday were in Rosebud County bringing the total there to 10, according to the state tracking map. Rosebud County has 204 active cases and reported 19 new cases Friday.

Since Sept. 1 the state has added 41 deaths, averaging about 2 deaths per day. Since March, at least 146 people have died.

Yellowstone County, where 56 people have died from COVID-19, accounts for 38% of all deaths statewide.

Of counties reporting cases Friday, Missoula and Flathead counties reported the most each with 39 new cases.

Yellowstone County reported 31 new cases and still leads the state in highest number of active cases with 841.