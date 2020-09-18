 Skip to main content
3 more COVID-19 deaths; Montana adds record cases second day in a row
COVID-19

3 more COVID-19 deaths; Montana adds record cases second day in a row

Another 224 COVID-19 cases and three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday morning in Montana.

The 224 cases is the highest number of cases Montana has reported in a single day. The previous high was the previous day, Thursday, when 214 cases were reported. The third highest was July 24 with 208 cases.

The cases announced Friday bring the statewide active case total to 2,225 compared to 1,859 last Friday and 1,992 two weeks ago.

The three deaths reported on Friday were in Rosebud County bringing the total there to 10, according to the state tracking map. Rosebud County has 204 active cases and reported 19 new cases Friday.

Since Sept. 1 the state has added 41 deaths, averaging about 2 deaths per day. Since March, at least 146 people have died.

Yellowstone County, where 56 people have died from COVID-19, accounts for 38% of all deaths statewide.

Of counties reporting cases Friday, Missoula and Flathead counties reported the most each with 39 new cases.

Yellowstone County reported 31 new cases and still leads the state in highest number of active cases with 841.

Statewide, 9,871 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since March. Of those people infected, 7,500 are considered recovered, according to DPHHS data.

Big Horn County reported 11 new cases Friday, bringing its active case total to 143, according to county numbers. A week ago Big Horn County had 118 active cases.

In Cascade County, which has the second-highest number of active cases in the state, added 17 new cases on Friday.

Thirteen people have died in Cascade County as a result of COVID-19, which is the third-highest county death total behind Yellowstone County (56 people) and Big Horn County (21 people). Ten deaths in Flathead County have been linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at long-term care facility.

Friday 105 people were hospitalized in Montana. Last Friday 142 people were hospitalized. Total, 555 people have been hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19.

In a press call Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Steve Bullock attributed the steep decrease in active hospitalizations this week largely to data cleanup rather than a reflection of a downward trend in hospitalizations.

The state also reported another 3,256 tests had been completed, bringing the total number of Montana tests to 298,555.

Two counties, Carter and Petroleum, have not reported any cases of COVID-19 since March. Thirteen counties in the state currently have zero cases.

Other counties reporting COVID-19 cases Friday include:

• Roosevelt with 25 (87 active)

• Gallatin with six (47 active)

• Lewis and Clark with five (22 active)

• Glacier with four (27 active)

• Hill with four (27 active)

• Jefferson with four (eight active)

• Silver Bow with three (65 active)

• Toole with three (eight active)

• Lake with two (41 active)

• Ravalli with two (six active)

• Stillwater with two (12 active)

• Blaine with one (one active)

• Custer with one (17 active)

• Fallon with one (one active)

• Liberty with one (nine active)

• Meagher with one (16 active)

• Musselshell with one (six active)

• Phillips with one (two active)

• Power River with one (one active)

• Sanders with one (three active)

• Valley with one (one active)

According to the state's Joint Information Center, county, gender, age range and date reported information for cases announced Thursday is as follows:

County

Gender

Age Range

Date Reported

Big Horn

F

70-79

09/17/2020

Big Horn

M

30-39

09/17/2020

Big Horn

F

30-39

09/17/2020

Big Horn

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Big Horn

F

0-9

09/17/2020

Big Horn

F

0-9

09/17/2020

Big Horn

F

60-69

09/17/2020

Big Horn

F

0-9

09/17/2020

Big Horn

F

10-19

09/17/2020

Blaine

F

30-39

09/17/2020

Cascade

F

70-79

09/17/2020

Cascade

F

30-39

09/17/2020

Cascade

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Cascade

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Cascade

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Cascade

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Cascade

M

10-19

09/17/2020

Cascade

M

10-19

09/17/2020

Cascade

F

40-49

09/17/2020

Cascade

M

70-79

09/17/2020

Cascade

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Cascade

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Cascade

F

50-59

09/17/2020

Cascade

F

40-49

09/17/2020

Cascade

F

40-49

09/17/2020

Cascade

M

60-69

09/17/2020

Cascade

M

10-19

09/17/2020

Custer

M

70-79

09/17/2020

Fallon

M

10-19

09/17/2020

Flathead

M

60-69

09/17/2020

Flathead

F

60-69

09/17/2020

Flathead

M

30-39

09/17/2020

Flathead

F

80-89

09/17/2020

Flathead

M

30-39

09/17/2020

Flathead

F

40-49

09/17/2020

Flathead

F

40-49

09/17/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Flathead

M

30-39

09/17/2020

Flathead

M

30-39

09/17/2020

Flathead

M

60-69

09/17/2020

Flathead

F

50-59

09/17/2020

Flathead

M

30-39

09/17/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Flathead

F

40-49

09/17/2020

Flathead

F

60-69

09/17/2020

Flathead

M

40-49

09/17/2020

Flathead

F

40-49

09/17/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Flathead

M

0-9

09/17/2020

Flathead

M

40-49

09/17/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Flathead

M

30-39

09/17/2020

Flathead

F

70-79

09/17/2020

Flathead

F

30-39

09/17/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Flathead

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Flathead

M

30-39

09/17/2020

Flathead

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Flathead

F

10-19

09/17/2020

Flathead

F

10-19

09/17/2020

Flathead

F

30-39

09/17/2020

Flathead

F

50-59

09/17/2020

Flathead

M

80-89

09/17/2020

Flathead

F

80-89

09/17/2020

Flathead

F

40-49

09/17/2020

Flathead

F

80-89

09/17/2020

Gallatin

F

30-39

09/17/2020

Gallatin

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Gallatin

M

30-39

09/17/2020

Gallatin

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Gallatin

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Gallatin

M

60-69

09/17/2020

Glacier

F

50-59

09/17/2020

Glacier

F

0-9

09/17/2020

Glacier

M

60-69

09/17/2020

Glacier

M

0-9

09/17/2020

Hill

F

60-69

09/17/2020

Hill

F

30-39

09/17/2020

Hill

F

30-39

09/17/2020

Hill

F

50-59

09/17/2020

Jefferson

M

40-49

09/17/2020

Jefferson

M

0-9

09/17/2020

Jefferson

F

50-59

09/17/2020

Jefferson

F

60-69

09/17/2020

Lake

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Lake

M

0-9

09/17/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

50-59

09/17/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

50-59

09/17/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

70-79

09/17/2020

Lewis and Clark

M

10-19

09/17/2020

Lewis and Clark

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Liberty

F

30-39

09/17/2020

Meagher

F

50-59

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

30-39

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

60-69

09/17/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

30-39

09/17/2020

Missoula

M

30-39

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

10-19

09/17/2020

Missoula

M

50-59

09/17/2020

Missoula

M

10-19

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

10-19

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

10-19

09/17/2020

Missoula

M

40-49

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

10-19

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Missoula

M

40-49

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Missoula

M

10-19

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

60-69

09/17/2020

Missoula

M

60-69

09/17/2020

Missoula

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Missoula

M

10-19

09/17/2020

Missoula

M

10-19

09/17/2020

Missoula

M

10-19

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

10-19

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

10-19

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

40-49

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

10-19

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

10-19

09/17/2020

Missoula

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Musselshell

M

80-89

09/17/2020

Phillips

M

70-79

09/17/2020

Powder River

F

50-59

09/17/2020

Ravalli

F

60-69

09/17/2020

Ravalli

F

70-79

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

F

30-39

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

F

30-39

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

M

60-69

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

M

50-59

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

M

40-49

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

M

40-49

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

F

10-19

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

M

40-49

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

F

60-69

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

F

50-59

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

M

30-39

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

F

0-9

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

F

50-59

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

F

40-49

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

M

60-69

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

F

70-79

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

F

0-9

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

F

40-49

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

F

10-19

09/17/2020

Roosevelt

M

0-9

09/17/2020

Rosebud

F

50-59

09/17/2020

Rosebud

F

0-9

09/17/2020

Rosebud

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Rosebud

F

60-69

09/17/2020

Rosebud

F

50-59

09/17/2020

Rosebud

F

60-69

09/17/2020

Rosebud

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Rosebud

M

10-19

09/17/2020

Rosebud

M

30-39

09/17/2020

Rosebud

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Rosebud

M

50-59

09/17/2020

Rosebud

M

50-59

09/17/2020

Rosebud

F

0-9

09/17/2020

Rosebud

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Rosebud

F

0-9

09/17/2020

Rosebud

F

10-19

09/17/2020

Rosebud

M

40-49

09/17/2020

Rosebud

F

30-39

09/17/2020

Rosebud

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Sanders

M

60-69

09/17/2020

Silver Bow

F

0-9

09/17/2020

Silver Bow

M

40-49

09/17/2020

Silver Bow

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Stillwater

M

70-79

09/17/2020

Stillwater

M

10-19

09/17/2020

Toole

F

60-69

09/17/2020

Toole

M

70-79

09/17/2020

Toole

M

50-59

09/17/2020

Valley

F

30-39

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

F

60-69

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

M

70-79

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

M

50-59

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

F

30-39

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

M

0-9

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

M

30-39

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

F

40-49

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

F

10-19

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

M

10-19

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

M

10-19

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

M

0-9

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

M

10-19

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

M

10-19

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

F

60-69

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

F

50-59

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

M

70-79

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

F

10-19

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

F

90-99

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

F

10-19

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

F

20-29

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

F

10-19

09/17/2020

Yellowstone

M

20-29

09/17/2020

Concerned about COVID-19?

