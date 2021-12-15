3 more Yellowstone County residents die of COVID-19 illness

Three more Yellowstone County residents have died of COVID-19 related illness. None of the three had been vaccinated against the virus and all had underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

With the deaths reported Wednesday, 472 Yellowstone County residents have lost their lives to the pandemic virus.

The latest COVID-19 victims include:

• A man in his 70s who died on Monday at a Billings hospital.

• A woman in her 60s who died on Dec. 6 at a private residence. Her death was identified as COVID-19 related through death certificate review by the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

• A woman in her 70s who died on Nov. 27 at a private residence. Her death was identified as COVID-19 related through the Clerk and Recorder’s Office death certificate review.

On Wednesday, Billings hospitals had 52 COVID-19 inpatients, including 48 who weren’t vaccinated and four who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 19 were in ICU and 13 were on ventilators.